Rugby: Ireland ring the changes for clash with Italy

The Ireland rugby side to take on Italy on Saturday shows no less that seven changes in personnel from the side beaten by France in

Johnny Sexton returns to lead the side while Jamison Gibson park retains the no. 9 shirt with Conor Murray again out through injury.

Robbie Henshaw partners Garry Ringrose in the midfield; Hugo Keenan retains the No.15 jersey with James Lowe on the left wing and Jordan Larmour coming in on the right hand side.

A new front row combination of Dave Kilcoyne, Ronan Kelleher and Tadgh Furlong is set to start; James Ryan returns to the second row to partner Iain Henderson, while Tadgh Beirne shifts to the backrow filling the blindside role with Will Connors at openside and CJ Stander at No.8

IRELAND v Italy: 15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 8 caps; 14. Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps, 13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps, 12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 49 caps, 11. James Lowe (Leinster) 4 caps; 10. Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 96 caps Captain, 9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 7 caps; 1. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 40 caps, 2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 8 caps, 3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 46 caps; 4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 60 caps, 5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps; 6. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 19 caps, 7. Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 7 caps, 8. CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 48 caps.

Replacements: 16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 18 caps; 17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 106 caps; 18. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps; 19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) uncapped; 20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 17 caps; 21. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped; 22. Billy Burns (Ulster) 5 caps; 23. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 90 caps.