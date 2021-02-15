Kildare GAA: Four Lilies on GAA/GPA Champion 15 team

Kildare, winners of the Christy Ring Cup in 2020, have four members named on the GAA/GPA Champion 15 team of 2020, just announced, which is made up of representatives of the Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard and Lory Meagher Cup competitions, while Paul Divilly has been named as the Christy Ring Player of the Year winner.

The four Kildare players named on the team are: Brian Boran at centre half back; Paul Divilly (midfield); James Burke at centre forward and Jack Sheridan at corner forward.

Big honour for the Naas club with three of their players selected, Brian Boran, James Burke and Jack Sheridan while Paul Divilly if of course a member of the Confey club who reached the Kildare senior hurling final in 2020 and will meet title holders, Naas, later in 2021, that final having been postponed due to the coronavirus.

CHAMPIONS TEAM OF 2020:

GAA/GPA Champion 15

1: Stephen Keith (Down) – Christy Ring Cup

2: Sean McVeigh (Donegal) – Nickey Rackard Cup

3: Caolan Taggart (Down) – Christy Ring Cup

4: Cathal Freeman (Mayo) – Nickey Rackard Cup

5: Conor McShea (Fermanagh) – Lory Meagher Cup

6: Rian Boran (Kildare) – Christy Ring Cup

7: Danny Cullen (Donegal) – Nickey Rackard Cup

8: Eoghan Cahill (Offaly) – Christy Ring Cup

9: Paul Divilly (Kildare) – Christy Ring Cup

10: Damian Casey (Tyrone) – Nickey Rackard Cup

11: James Burke (Kildare) – Christy Ring Cup

12: Shane Boland (Mayo) – Nickey Rackard Cup

13: Jack Sheridan (Kildare) – Christy Ring Cup

14: Andrew Mackin (Louth) – Lory Meagher Cup

15: Christy Moorehouse (Wicklow) – Christy Ring Cup.

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Paul Divilly of Kildare (Christy Ring Cup), Donegal’s Danny Cullen (Nickey Rackard Cup), and

Louth’s Andrew Mackin (Lory Meagher Cup), are all singled out for personal accolades on the back of excellent campaigns.