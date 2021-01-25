Ireland name 36 man squad for Guinness Six Nations

Ireland have just two fixtures at the Aviva Stadium in the 2021 Guinness Six Nations hosting France in Round 2 and England on the final weekend of the Championship. In Round 1 Ireland will take on Wayne Pivac’s Wales at the Principality Stadium. Ireland’s first two fixtures of the 2021 Championships against Wales and France will both take place on Sunday afternoons.

Ireland’s third round fixture is at the Stadio Olimpico against Italy and in the penultimate round Ireland face Scotland at Murrayfield.

Backs (17)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 3 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 11 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) 1 cap

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 88 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 5 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 47 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 24 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 2 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 87 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 95 caps CAPTAIN



Forwards (19)

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 17 caps

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 5 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 7 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 17 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 25 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 104 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 58 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 16 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 6 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 39 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 73 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 16 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 46 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps



Ireland 2021 Guinness Six Nations Fixtures

Wales v IRELAND

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Sunday 7th February, KO 15.00

VIRGIN / BBC



IRELAND v France

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Sunday 14th February, KO 15.00

VIRGIN / ITV



Italy v IRELAND

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Saturday 27th February, KO 14.15

VIRGIN / ITV



Scotland v IRELAND

BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Sunday 14th March, KO 15.00

VIRGIN / BBC



IRELAND v England

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Saturday 20th March, KO 16.45

VIRGIN / ITV