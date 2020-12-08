Athy boxer Eric Donovan bounces back to victory with Brussels win

The ever-popular Eric Donovan, pictured, returning to winning ways when defeating Nicaraguan Rafael Castillo in Belgium on Saturday night. It was the Kildare fighter’s first fight since he suffered a first career loss in August to British fighter Zelfa Barrett.

Donovan dominated the contest with the three judges scoring all six rounds for him (60-55, 60-55, 60-54).

The Athy boxer (35) showed just what the victory made when his posted on his Instagram account “We came for the win and we got it. Job done! We finish 2020 the way we started it... winning! I'm really excited about 2021 and what my team have in store for me.

“I want to thank all my sponsors for their loyal and amazing support. Also a big shout out to the Vanackere family here in Brussels who looked after me during my time here. They are terrific people.”

Donovan's hand is raised in victory last Saturday