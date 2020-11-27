Huge boost for Kildare karter Alyx Corby

Newbridge karter Alyx Coby has just been announced as the latest member of the Navigate Partners Drive Management Programme.

The 16-year-old talented driver is currently completing internationally in the Senior X30 class.

Earlier this year, Alyx was personally selected by the late motorsport philanthropist John Campion as the only karter to join the prestigious CJJ Motorsports programme and qualified third in her first race for the team at the IAME Ladies Cup at Varennes Sur Allier, France.

The Newbridge girl is presently preparing for the 2021 season and has begun an elite training programme under the guidance of her Performance Coach, elite athlete and international hockey player, Nicci Daly.

Alyx has impressed both at home and abroad, including twice qualifying for the IAME International Final at Le Mans, one of the most-renowned kart races in the world, against 140 of the top international drivers.

Since she started racing at the age of eight in 2013, Alyx has racked up an impressive tally of race wins and has firmly established herself as a star of the future.

Alyx said: “I am incredibly proud to be invited to join the Navigate Partners Driver Programme. This means a lot to me and to my whole family who have worked so hard to support my racing. I’d like to thank Naomi and Christopher for welcoming me into the programme and giving me this opportunity.”

Navigate Partners works with a small group of drivers from karting up, to develop their career strategy and build their sporting performance, personal brand and network of partners, creating an environment that allows them to excel.