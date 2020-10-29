Kildare draw Derry in Intermediate camogie

New draw and fixtures announced for All-Ireland series

Following a decision, due to coronavirus, that counties could participate at just one grade, it has led to major changes in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland intermediate camogie championship and has resulted in the following fixtures (venues TBA):

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Intermediate

Round 1  Saturday, October 31
Kerry v Meath;

Round 2  Saturday, November 7
(A) Down v Laois;

(B) Antrim v Winners of Kerry/Meath;
(C) Derry v Kildare;
(D) Carlow v Losers of Kerry/Meath;

Quarter-Finals: Sunday, November 15
(1) Loser of match A v winner of match D
(2) Loser of match B v winner of match C


Semi-Finals:  Saturday, November 21
Winner match A v Winner Quarter Final 1
Winner match B v Winner Quarter Final 2


Final: Saturday, December 5.