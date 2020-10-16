AFL: Kildare name team for Sunday's Cavan clash in AFL

Jack O'Connor and his management team have named a strong Kildare side for Sunday's vital Division 2, Round 6 of the Alliance Football League clash against Cavan, at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge (behind closed doors).

The team sees Aaron Masterson starting at midfield while Darragh Kirwan gets his first start at this level at full forward, while Jimmy Hyland is named at corner forward.

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Shea Ryan, Mick O'Grady, Eoin Doyle; David Hyland cpt., Con Kavanagh, Kevin Flynn; Kevin Feely, Aaron Masterson; Paul Cribbin, Paddy Brophy, Liam Power; Ben McCormack, Darragh Kirwan, Jimmy Hyland.