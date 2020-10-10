Kildare's Hilda Breslin elected new Camogie President

Athy native, Hilda Breslin, was elected the new President of the Camogie Association this afternoon.

The 2020 Camogie Association Annual Congress took place today, in a virtual format for the very first time due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Over 100 delegates were in attendance from across Ireland as well as a number of international delegates.

This year’s Congress saw the election of Kildare native Hilda Breslin as Uachtarán-Tofa. She will take up her position as Uachtarán at the 2021 Annual Congress next April in Armagh.