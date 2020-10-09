David Hyland captains 31 man Kildare senior panel

Kildare senior manager Jack O'Connor and his management team have announced a 31-man panel for the upcoming final two rounds of the Alliance Football League (Division 2) with the opening game fixed for Sunday week, at home to Cavan, followed a week later with the final game, also at home, against Westmeath.

The team will be captained by Athy's David Hyland with Kevin Flynn (Celbrige) names as vice captain,

Missing is Athy's Niall Kelly who underwent an operation on his achilles tendon injury picked up in last week's SFC decider.

The full panel reads:

Aaron Masterson, Moorefield

Ben McCormack, Sarsfields

Con Kavanagh, Sarsfields

Conor Hartley, Sarsfields

Daniel Flynn, Johnstownbridge

Daragh Ryan, Sarsfields

Darragh Kirwan, Naas

Darragh Malone, Allenwood

David Hyland, Athy

Éanna O’Connor, Moorefield

Eoin Bateman, Naas

Eoin Doyle, Naas

Fergal Conway, Celbridge

Jack Robinson, Clogherinkoe

James Robinson, Round Towers

Jimmy Hyland, Ballyteague

Johnny Byrne, Allenwood

Keith Cribbin, Johnstownbridge

Kevin Feely, Athy

Kevin Flynn, Celbridge

Liam Power, Raheens

Luke Flynn, Johnstownbridge

Mark Dempsey, Moorefield

Mark Donnellan, Maynooth

Matty Byrne, Sarsfields

Mick O’Grady , Celbridge

Neil Flynn, Maynooth

Paddy Brophy, Celbridge

Paul Cribbin, Johnstownbridge

Shea Ryan, Sarsfields

Tommy Moolick, Leixlip.