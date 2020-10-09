David Hyland captains 31 man Kildare senior panel
Kevin Flynn named vice captain
David Hyland Kildare captain
Kildare senior manager Jack O'Connor and his management team have announced a 31-man panel for the upcoming final two rounds of the Alliance Football League (Division 2) with the opening game fixed for Sunday week, at home to Cavan, followed a week later with the final game, also at home, against Westmeath.
The team will be captained by Athy's David Hyland with Kevin Flynn (Celbrige) names as vice captain,
Missing is Athy's Niall Kelly who underwent an operation on his achilles tendon injury picked up in last week's SFC decider.
The full panel reads:
Aaron Masterson, Moorefield
Ben McCormack, Sarsfields
Con Kavanagh, Sarsfields
Conor Hartley, Sarsfields
Daniel Flynn, Johnstownbridge
Daragh Ryan, Sarsfields
Darragh Kirwan, Naas
Darragh Malone, Allenwood
David Hyland, Athy
Éanna O’Connor, Moorefield
Eoin Bateman, Naas
Eoin Doyle, Naas
Fergal Conway, Celbridge
Jack Robinson, Clogherinkoe
James Robinson, Round Towers
Jimmy Hyland, Ballyteague
Johnny Byrne, Allenwood
Keith Cribbin, Johnstownbridge
Kevin Feely, Athy
Kevin Flynn, Celbridge
Liam Power, Raheens
Luke Flynn, Johnstownbridge
Mark Dempsey, Moorefield
Mark Donnellan, Maynooth
Matty Byrne, Sarsfields
Mick O’Grady , Celbridge
Neil Flynn, Maynooth
Paddy Brophy, Celbridge
Paul Cribbin, Johnstownbridge
Shea Ryan, Sarsfields
Tommy Moolick, Leixlip.
