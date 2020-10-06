In this week's Leinster Leader Sport
Massive day for Athy as they are crowned Kildare senior football champions; report, reaction and comment.
Clogherinkoe join the ranks for the senior clubs following a one point win over Kilcock; extensive report, reaction and comment.
Naas cruise into senior hurling final while Confey shock Celbridge. Full reports.
Maynooth retain senior status while Monasterevan return to the intermediate grade.
Picture Special: Big turnout for Larry Tompkins book launch in Eadestown GAA.
An opportunity to win a copy of Believe, Larry Tompkins autobiography.
Rugby: Naas put on a fine display but lose out to Trinity, while in the Leinster League Newbridge defeat North Kildare.
Golf: All the results from the Fairways; picture special from Newbridge Ladies Captain's Prize, plus, we mark 30 years since Bodenstown captured the prestigious Barton Cup.
Dogs: Paddy's Coss is the Boss at Newbridge.
Racing: A look back at the Racing Week in Kildare.
Soccer: Another full week on the soccer scene with a full programme of KDFL with feature game this week from the So Fresh Women's Division as Clane AFC defeat Rathangan FC; plus Senior Focus round-up; results, fixtures and up-to-date tables.
