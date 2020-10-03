Kildare IFC final: Clogherinkoe crowned champs

Clogherinkoe, despite the absence of star forward Jack Robinson, defeated Kilcock this afternoon to capture the Pittman Traffic IFC, defeating Kilcock by a single point at St Conleth's Park, this afternoon.

In a game that swing in favour of both teams throughout the game, Kilcock led by a single point at the break (0-7 to 0-6).

The sides were level at 0-11 apiece on 57 minutes before Clogherinkoe kicked on with points from Cein McMonagle (2) and Sean Nolan to win on a final score line of Clogherinkoe 0-14 Kilcock 0-13.



Scorers: Clogherinkoe, Cein McMonagle 0-5 (3 frees), Mark Nolan 0-3, Ciaran Gravin 0-2 (1 free), Mark Grehan 0-1, Daniel Grehan 0-1, Sean Nolan 0-1, Killian Galligan 0-1.



Kilcock, Shane O'Rourke 0-6 (2 frees), Darren Acton 0-2, Ciarán Murray 0-1 (mark), Luke Sheridan 0-1, Jason Gibbons 0-1, David Duke 0-1, Eoin Mulhall 0-1 (free),

CLOGHERINKOE: Keith Wilkinson; Conor Grehan, Elian Scanlon, Mikey Barea; Aedan Boyle, Gavin Scanlon, cpt., Killian Galligan; Mark Grehan, Daniel Grehan; Eanan Lynch, Ciaran Gravin, Joe Mulraney, Jack Robinson, Cein McMonaghla, Mark Nolan. Subs: Eoghan McMonagle for Conor Grehan (33 minutes); Sean Nolan for Robert Dunne (39 minutes); Glenn Basnett for Mikey Barea (59 minutes); Andrew Heduvan for Killigan Galligan (62 minutes).



KILCOCK: Ciarán Heneghan; Luke Sheridan, Eamonn Fitzpatrick, Sean Eves; Mark Durkan, Jason Gibbons, Sean Maguire; Chris McCarthy, Darren Acton; Daragh McArdle, David Duke, Daniel Courtney; Shane O'Rourke, Ciarán Murray, Paul O'Brien. Subs: Findlay Nairn for Darrren Action (45 minutes); Eoin Mulhall for (45 minutes); Conor Sheridan for Chris McCarthy (53 minutes); Marcus Duke for Daniel Courtney (58 minutes).s



REFEREE: Brendan Cawley.