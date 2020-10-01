Kildare District Football League weekend fixtures

FRIDAY OCT 2

Noel Recruitment Premier Division

Coill Dubh AFC v Newbridge FC, Cusack Pk, 8pm, E Owens.

SATURDAY OCT 3

Noel Recruitment Premier Division

Athy Town AFC v Kilcock Celtic FC, Aldridge Pk, 7.15pm, J McDonnell.

Hill Mechanical and Electrical Division 2 (Group B)

St. Anthony’s Youths v Moone Celtic FC, Kilcullen AW, 7pm, E Owens.

Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 1 (Group A)

Newbridge Town AFC v Coill Dubh AFC, NTFC, 5pm, M O’Connor; Maynooth Town AFC/Naas AFC (Idle).

Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 1 (Group B), All 5pm

Straffan AFC v Sallins Celtic FC, Lodge Pk, A N Other; Athy Town AFC v Clonmullion AFC, Aldridge Pk, ANO.

Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 2, All kick off 5pm

Enfield Celtic FC v Clane United FC, Enfield, A N Other; Kilcock Celtic FC v Maynooth Town AFC, Bawnogues, L Carthy; Rathangan AFC (idle).



SUNDAY OCT 4

Karina Donnelly Senior Cup (Prelim)

Naas United FC v Suncroft AFC, Jigginstown, 11am, provisional. A Finn.

KDFL Senior Division (Group A)

Ballycane Celtic FC v Redwood FC, Ballycane, 11am, D Whelan; Rathangan AFC v Clane United FC, Canal Road, 11am, M O’Connor.

KDFL Senior Division (Group B)

Castle Villa AFC v Monread FC, Mullarney Pk, 2pm, A N Other; Kilcullen AFC v Clonmullion AFC, Avondale, 11am, K Cribbin; Kildare Town AFC (Idle).

Noel Recruitment Premier Division Newbridge Hotspurs v Caragh Celtic FC, Snigs Brogan Pk, 11am, L Carth; Arlington (Idle).

Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1 (Group A)

Newbridge Hots (Yellow) v Monasterevin AFC, Snigs Brogan Pk, 2pm, M Lee; Bush Celtic FC v Allenwood Celtic FC, Fortfield Park, 11am, A N Other.

Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1 (Group B)

Coill Dubh AFC v Galhoy FC, Cusack Pk, 11am, J McDonnell; Straffan AFC v Newbridge Hotspurs (Black) Lodge Pk, 11am, J Black; Suncroft AFC (Idle).

Hill Mechanical and Electrical Division 2 (Group A)

Newbridge Utd v Clane United FC, Corrigan Pk, 11am, C O’Donovan; Arlington FC v Castle Villa AFC, Castle Park, 11am, S Commerford; Old Fort Cetlic FC (Idle).

Hill Mechanical and Electrical Division 2 (Group B)

Redwood FC v Sallins Celtic FC, Clongorey, 11am, J Brecknell; Athy Town AFC (Idle).

So Fresh Entertainment Womens Division

Rathangan AFC v Clane United FC, Canal road, 2pm, A N Other; Sallins Celtic FC v Edenderry Town AFC, Millbank, 2pm, A N Other. Athy Town AFC (Idle).