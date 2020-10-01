Naas' James Roe: Positive weekend overall

With back-to-back race weekends in Florida, Naas' James Roe Jr ended the first event with momentum. Taking on the Sebring International Raceway and consistently improving his results with each passing session, the Global Racing Group driver narrowly missed a podium finish in round eleven crossing the stripe in fourth. Shifting his focus to the Homestead-Miami Speedway event this coming weekend, Roe will aim to carry his recent success into South Florida.



After qualifying an uncharacteristic ninth in the one and only timed session of the weekend on Saturday morning, the first wheel-to-wheel action saw a repeat result as the field of FR Americas competitors battled the bumpy Sebring International Raceway. Forced to start ninth for race two, Roe leveled up two positions to finish seventh all while turning a lap time that would line him up on the inside of row four for the third and final wheel-to-wheel action of the weekend.



The third and final race of the weekend saw the Ireland driver rocket up the results sheet and back into the familiar position near the front of the field. Starting in the seventh position, the CJJ Motorsports / Topcon Positioning Group / The Vortex Companies / Sport Ireland / Motorsport Ireland / Asthma and Allergy Network supported driver was able to advance forward a few more positions to end his weekend with a fourth-place effort.



"Overall it was an extremely positive weekend. We started off the weekend with some slight issues in practice, however the team got to the bottom of the cause on Friday night. We progressed from there and ended up with our best result of the season with a top-four finish and moved up in the championship standings. I'm looking forward to carrying the momentum to Miami this weekend."



With 11 of the 16 races now complete in the 2020 season, James Roe Jr. has reset his goals for the last five rounds. Committed to success for both himself and his partners, James will be aiming for podium results to close the season and springboard his way into 2021.



With only a few days off, Roe will return to the racetrack this coming weekend at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. With the FR Americas Championship Powered by Honda new livestream, fans and partners from around the world have to the chance to watch James Roe Jr. live in Florida. During the event weekend, be sure to tune into www.FanRacing.Live.