Eadestown crowned Kildare Ladies senior champs

Intermediate and junior also decided

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@leinsterleader.ie

Eadestown crowned Kildare Ladies senior champs

Eadestown Hazel McLoughlin skips her way through the Sarsfields challenges during the Ladies Senior Football Championship Final

Eadestown were crowned Kildare Ladies SFC champions on Saturday following their two point win over Sarsfields in a cracking final in Hawkfield.

Maynooth prevailed in the intermediate while Kill had an impressive victory over Na Fianna in the Junior A decider.

Full rsults:

LADIES SENIOR CHAMPIONSIP FINAL
Eadestown 1-13 Sarsfields 0-14

LADIES INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSIP FINAL
Maynooth 3-11 Kilcullen 1-14

JUNIOR A CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL
Kill 2-13 Na Fianna 1-7.

Full reports in this week's Leinster Leader.


Junior C Champ semi finals 
Ellistown 5-11 Castledermot 3-06
Two Mile House 4.07 Sallins 1.09