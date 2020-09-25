Brian Flanagan new Kildare U20 boss

Former top class Kildare defender and Johnstownbridge manager, Brian Flanagan, has been appointed the new Kildare U20 football manager on a two year term.

Seeing former players getting involved at this level is certainly a very promising development.

And in another very positive move Brian's two selectors are two more players that have donned the white with distinction, Emmet Bolton (Eadestown) and Mark Scanlon (Round Towers) will be Brian's selectors with another selector expected to come on board also.

No U20 competition this season but hopefully come 2021 these boys will get the opportunity to bring on and nurture some of the young and very talented players within the county at present.