Kildare GAA: Aaron Masterson's sending off appeal turned down

Moorefield have been hit with a massive set-back prior to Saturday's Joe Mallon SFC semi final against Celbridge with the news that their star midfielder, Aaron Masterson, has been handed a one game ban following his sending off in the quarter final game against Johnstownbridge last Saturday.

The club appealed the red card to the Kildare Hearings Committee on Wednesday night but the committee handed down a one match man.

Television and video evidence certainly seemed to suggest there was no striking involved from the Moorefield player while the Johnstownbridge player involved in the incident, also attended the appeal giving evidence in favour of the Moorefield player.

It is understood Moorefield are to appeal the decision to the Leinster Council.