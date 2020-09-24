Kildare SHC: Late goal keeps Ardclough alive

Ardclough got their Haven Hire SHC championship ambitions back on track with a two point over Éire Óg Corrachoill, last evening (Wednesday September 23) at Manguard Plus COE, Hawkfield.

Having lost their opening game to Celbridge, Ardclough needed two points from this group game and while they opened brightly, hitting the opening four points, led at the break 1-10 to 1-4, they had to withstand a mighty comeback from Éire Óg Corrachoill in the second half.

A first half goal from Sean Whelan put the boys in black, red and yellow in command. However, a goal from Timmy Hennessy in the 22 minute gave Éire Óg CC a lifeline and not unexpectedly, the Caragh/Prosperous side fought back to level the game at 1-13 apeice with 57 minutes on the clock.

With the tension mounting an excellent pointed free from Dempsey edged his EE CC one clear.

However Ardclough came back and when a side-line cut from Martin Fitzgerald was met by a fellow forward it took a brilliant save from Paul Dermody to deny him but the sliother fell to Martin Fitzgerald who made no mistake burying the ball in the back of the net to give Ardclough a vital win on a final score line of Ardclough 2-13 Éire Óg Corrachoill 1-14.

Scorers: Ardclough, Paul Fitzgerlad 1-3, Sean Whelan 1-1, Martin Fitzgerald 0-4 (2 free), Tony Spain 0-2, Colm Buggy 0-1, Jonathan Reeves 0-1, Declan Molloy 0-1.

Eire Og Corrachoill, Liam Dempsey 0-10 (65, 8 frees), Timmy Hennessy 1-1, Conor Kietly 0-1, Jack Higgins 0-1, Rory O'Neill 0-1.

ARDCLOUGH: Ruairi Morrissey; Ben Redden, David Collins, Sean Buggy; Eoghan Walsh, Drew Costello, Kevin Sexton; Liam Hanley, Martin Fitzgerald; Tony Spain, Colm Buggy, Jonathan Reeves; Paul Fitzgerald, Sean Whelan, Declan Molloy. Subs: Cillian burke for Declan Molloy (half time); Fionn Kelly for Joanthan Reeves (51 minutes); Declan Molloy for Fionn Kelly (64 minutes).

EIRE OG CORRACHOILL: Paul Dermody; Daniel Murray, James Dolan, Cormac Byrne; Paul Dolan, Kevin Connor, Danny Boyle; Niall Connolly, Gary Johnson; Rory O'Neill, Barry Cormac, Liam Dempsey; Conor Kielty, Michael Begley, Timmy Hennessy. Subs: Jack Higgins for Barry Cormack (44 minutes); Murray O'Byrne for Michael Begley (50 minutes).



REFEREE: David Coady.