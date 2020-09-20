Kildare GAA: Celbridge and Athy join Moorefield and Sarsfields in SFC semi final

Following wins for Celbridge and Athy, the two semi finals of the Joe Mallon Motors SFC have been decided, with champions, Sarsfields taking on Athy while Moorefield will play Celbridge.

The semi finals have been fixed for next Saturday: Moorefield v Celbridge 2 pm; Sarsfields v Athy 4.30.

In the Pittman Traffic semi finals, following Clogherinkoe's win over Two Mile House the four semi finalists are: Leixlip v Kilcock; Clogherinkoe v Ballymore Eustace.

Sunday's results:

JOE MALLON MOTORS SFC QUARTER FINAL

Celbridge 1-18 Clane 0-7;

Athy 0-19 Round Towers 1-6.

SFC Relegation seim final

Ellistown 0-10 Kilcullen 1-7.

PITTMAN TRAFFIC IFC QUARTER FINAL

Clogherinkoe 1-12 Two Mile House 0-13.

TOM CROSS JFC

Caragh 5-10 Cappagh 0-14.