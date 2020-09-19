Kildare GAA: Quarter final Day 1

Moorefield and Sarsfields book spots in last four

Barry Coffey in sparkling form on his return from injury for Sarsfields

Champions, Sarsfields, and last season's beaten finalists, Moorefield, are the first two teams into this season's Joe Mallon Motors SFC semi final following impressive wins over Raheens and Johnstownbridge respectively this afternoon.

The other two quarter finals will be decided tomorrow (Sunday).

JOE MALLON MOTORS SFC QUARTER FINALS

Moorefield 1-18 Johnstownbridge 2-9; Sarsfields 2-14 Raheens 2-6.

Relegation semi final: Eadestown 2-16 Maynooth 0-22; Eadestown win on penalties

PITTMAN TRAFFIC IFC QUARTER FINALS

Leixlip 2-15 Allenwood 2-14  after extra time; Ballymore Eustace 1-14 Ballyteague 0-13.

Kilcock 3-15 Suncroft 1-14.

TOM CROSS JFC

Rathcoffey 2-16 Ardclough 0-7; Castlemitchell 1-13 Robertstown 2-8; Kill 2-14 Ballykelly 0-5.