Kildare GAA: Quarter final Day 1
Moorefield and Sarsfields book spots in last four
Barry Coffey in sparkling form on his return from injury for Sarsfields
Champions, Sarsfields, and last season's beaten finalists, Moorefield, are the first two teams into this season's Joe Mallon Motors SFC semi final following impressive wins over Raheens and Johnstownbridge respectively this afternoon.
The other two quarter finals will be decided tomorrow (Sunday).
JOE MALLON MOTORS SFC QUARTER FINALS
Moorefield 1-18 Johnstownbridge 2-9; Sarsfields 2-14 Raheens 2-6.
Relegation semi final: Eadestown 2-16 Maynooth 0-22; Eadestown win on penalties
PITTMAN TRAFFIC IFC QUARTER FINALS
Leixlip 2-15 Allenwood 2-14 after extra time; Ballymore Eustace 1-14 Ballyteague 0-13.
Kilcock 3-15 Suncroft 1-14.
TOM CROSS JFC
Rathcoffey 2-16 Ardclough 0-7; Castlemitchell 1-13 Robertstown 2-8; Kill 2-14 Ballykelly 0-5.
