Kildare GAA: Athy edge Clane in a thriller

Athy and Clane served up the game of the championship, this evening, in Group A, Round 2 of the SFC in Hawkfield..

In a game laced with top class football and packed with some brilliant point taking, Athy led at the break by two, 0-10 t 0-8 but Clane came storming back and looked to have it in the bag when leading 0-17 to 0-15 with 60 minutes on the clock.

However in a storming finish that saw some six minutes of time added played, the boys in red hit the final three points from Brian Maher, Niall Kelly and a magnificent free from James Eaton to clinch it in 66 minute.

In the other SFC game this evening, Naas had too much for Confey winning in the end by 2-16 to 0-14, the goals coming from Dermot Hanafin and Luke Griffing.

Tonight's results:

Joe Mallon Motors SFC

Group A, Round 2: Athy 0-18 Clane 0-17.

Round 2 Group D: Naas 2-16 Confey 0-14.

Pittman Traffic IFC

Group B, Round 2: Nurney 2-13 Allenwood 0-17.

Group C, Round 2: Leixlip 4-14 Rathangan 1-9; Clogherinkoe 5-12 St Kevin's 0-9.

Tom Cross JFC

Group A, Round 2: Ardclough 3-9 Athgarvan 1-10; Caragh 2-12 Rathcoffey 0-7.

Group B, Round 2: Ballykelly 2-9 Castlemitchell 2-8.