Kildare GAA: Sunday Chamionship results
Wins also for Carbury and Sarsfields in senior
Round Towers Matthew Kelly wins procession during the Senior Football Championship game against Celbridge
Day 2 of the Kildare Football Championship, played in brilliant sunshine, saw some fine games at both St Conleth's Park and Hawkfield COE.
Results:
Joe Mallon Motors SFC: all round 2 games
Group D: Celbridge 1-13 Round Towers 1-5;
Group B: Carbury 1-12 raheens 1-11;
Sarsfields 4-15 Eadestown 1-6.
Pittman Traffic IFC; all around 2 games
Group A: Ballyteague 0-18 Suncroft 1-10;
Group D: Ballymore Eustace 3-13 Milltown 1-7.
Tom Cross JFC, all Round 2
Group B: Robertstown 1-12 Grangenolvan 0-13
