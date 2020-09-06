Kildare GAA: Sunday Chamionship results

Wins also for Carbury and Sarsfields in senior

Tommy Callaghan

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Email:

editor@kildarenow.ie

Kildare GAA: Sunday Chamionship results

Round Towers Matthew Kelly wins procession during the Senior Football Championship game against Celbridge

Day 2 of the Kildare Football Championship, played in brilliant sunshine, saw some fine games at both St Conleth's Park and Hawkfield COE.

Results:

Joe Mallon Motors SFC: all round 2 games

Group D: Celbridge 1-13 Round Towers 1-5;

Group B: Carbury 1-12 raheens 1-11;

Sarsfields 4-15 Eadestown 1-6.

Pittman Traffic IFC; all around 2 games

Group A: Ballyteague 0-18 Suncroft 1-10;

Group D: Ballymore Eustace 3-13 Milltown 1-7.

Tom Cross JFC, all Round 2

Group B: Robertstown 1-12 Grangenolvan 0-13