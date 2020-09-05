Kildare GAA: Today's championship results
A scare, or two, but no big shocks
A busy day on the championship front with games in all senior, intermediate and junior football championships.
The following are the results:
Joe Mallon Motors SFC, Round 2
Castledermot 2-19 Monasterevan 0-12;
Johnstownbridge 5-17 St Laurence's 1-13;
Moorefield 1-14 Maynooth 1-9.
Pittman Traffic IFC, Round 2
Straffan 3-14 Kilcullen 1-14;
Two Mile House 2-11 Sallins 2-10;
Kilcock 1-22 Ellistown 0-8.
Tom Cross JFC, Round 2
Cappagh 2-15 Rheban 2-7.
