Kildare GAA: Today's championship results

A busy day on the championship front with games in all senior, intermediate and junior football championships.

The following are the results:

Joe Mallon Motors SFC, Round 2

Castledermot 2-19 Monasterevan 0-12;

Johnstownbridge 5-17 St Laurence's 1-13;

Moorefield 1-14 Maynooth 1-9.

Pittman Traffic IFC, Round 2

Straffan 3-14 Kilcullen 1-14;

Two Mile House 2-11 Sallins 2-10;

Kilcock 1-22 Ellistown 0-8.

Tom Cross JFC, Round 2

Cappagh 2-15 Rheban 2-7.