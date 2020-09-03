Newbridge: Stepping up in trip no problem for Blue Devon

For the second weekend running the Declan Kelly owned Blue Devon entered the winner’s enclosure at Newbridge Greyhound Stadium.

Stepping up to the 550 yards distance Blue Devon came away alongside Glencorbry Brae and on the longer run to the opening turn she rounded it ahead of this rival and Zola Princess.

Entering the back straight Devon opened out a three length advantage as Zola followed in fact Zola closed it to two lengths as the third turn came into play. Sensing this danger Blue Devon (Kinloch Brae-String Of Pearls) stuck to the task at hand and coming home strong she won by two in an excellent 29.88.

Any greyhound that breaks the thirty second barrier for this trip is special. Zola Princess ran very well in defeat as she had three and a half lengths to spare over third placed Tide Will Turn.

Over the sprint trip we were treated to another great performance from Glenlara Mac owned by Liam Kirley of Ballingar.

Having opened his winning account in 17.77 over this trip in late July he has since added another victory to his bow in mid August in 17.53. Improving on these figures again on Friday night Mac made all in an excellent 17.41.

Having posted an opening sectional of 7.22 Glenlara Mac (Ballymac Vic-Glenlee) finished the contest in a strong fashion and is one to keep in your note book when send back to the standard trip. Surprise Call raced well to the home straight in the winner’s slip stream to come home four lengths adrift.

That great servant owned by Gary Smith in Carlow Blacksmith Drake made it win number seven in the ninth contest.

Trapping smartly from the three berth alongside Mydras Kim he moved to the rails on the run to the first turn. Rounding it ahead of Kim the Drake set a nice strong to the third turn.

By this stage Kim looked a real danger but in a very brave fashion Blacksmith Drake (Confident Rankin-Astral Dubh) dug deep all the way home to hold Kim’s challenge by half a length in his lifetime best of 28.75. Mydras Kim held second place two lengths ahead of the fast finishing Lowtown Clyde.

In the final contest of the evening the Eugene Price owned Pennys Meala (Sh Avatar-Deanridge Angel) opened her winning account at the sixth time of asking.

Following a pretty level break Pennys showed a fantastic burst of early pace to round the turn ahead of her rivals. As her rivals were denying each other clear racing room Pennys powered ahead oblivious as to what was taking place in her slipstream.

Making every other post a winning one she raced home alone to stop the clock in a very nice 28.82. Windseye Madison finished the best of the rest to take second place ahead of Kitwomens Dream.

Brannockstown owner Una O’Sullivan’s Botswana Gold had to overcome the faster starting Glenlara Command on the run to the opening corner in the opening novice contest. Showing a finer turn of early pace this Jerry Melia trained youngster raced around the first two turns ahead of Galeshill Bolt.

Making every other post a winning one from here Botswana Gold (Greenwell hulk- Next Stop Dublin) raced to a nice two length winning margin in a nice run of 29.22. Debbycot Moon was noted finishing well in third position.

In the second contest of the evening broke up pretty badly with three non runners and two reserves taking their place.

First to show as the lids lifted was Lol Lol Ellie from the one position. On the run to the opening corner she was joined by the Jennifer and David Traynor owned Lodgefield Saga. With Lodgefield showing fierce determination she rounded the turn ahead of Ellie.

Once on the bunnies tail this home bred blue bitch raced home to a very nice three length winning margin. Bringing her winning tally to two from three Lodgefield Saga (Taylors Sky-Lodgefield Chloe) stopped to clock in a nice 29.22. The reserve Fearmore Aidan following early trouble finished full of running to take second place a neck ahead of the early leader Lol Lol Ellie.

The Few Nights Out Syndicate owned Ya Little Onion made it into the winners enclosure in the third contest over the sprint trip. Trapping smartly out of the five box she raced to the first turn ahead of Popcorn Bob. Rounding the turn ahead of this rival Ya Little Onion (Laughill Blake-Brownstown Tina) came home to a length and a half victory over Bob in a nice 18.07.

There appears to be a bit of improvement left in this winner. Popcorn Bob in turn had three lengths in hand over third placed Amber Call.

In the next sprint contest Coole Jake showed first from traps but on the long run to the opening turn the Mrs Leonie Crampton owned Windseye Lucy running from the one berth showed a nice touch of pace to reach the turn ahead of Weeping Sky.

Rounding the turn Sky briefly showed in front but in determined fashion Lucy regained it before the home straight came into play. Racing home to a length and a half success Windseye Lucy (Paradise Madison-Imaal Surprize) broke the ray in a nice 17.89. Weeping Sky held off How Ye Mavis by three quarters of a length to claim second place.

Posting a very nice .94 opening sectional the James Kilduff owned Lakeside Prince racing into an early lead in the seventh contest. Going around the first two turns the Prince had reserve Henno Questie giving chase ahead of Hello Gabby.

As Lakeside reached the third turn the pack began to close the gap but once sensing the danger he kicked again to come home a length and a half winner ahead of the fast finishing Rumours Of Roses. Stopping the clock in a nice 29.43 Lakeside Prince (Greenwell Hulk- Oldpark Sue) opened his winning account.

Eileens Best (Ballymac Best-Eileens Blue) owned by Michael Corrigan in Birr was another to lose their maiden tag tonight. From a very level break Nelsons Marshal was quickest to the first turn to just round it ahead of Eileens Best.

Madonna kept her lead until approaching the third turn as Eileens Best took the inside line to reach it in front.

From here Eileens stayed on stoutly to pull out an impressive eight length winning margin over the staying on Swift Leopard in a very nice 29.05. Madonna held on to the minor place money position another two lengths back in third place.

Bitch of the Week goes to the Declan Kelly owned Blue Devon who truly loved the extra yardage over the Derby distance.

One to watch from this week is Fearmore Aidan who tonight did not have the clearest of runs in an A6 contest. Now up in grade to A4 he appears as if he can rise in the grades quickly.



Bitch of the Week (2) this week is Mrs Leonie Crampton’s Windseye Lucy. Showing great determination she brought her winning tally to the three mark.