Kildare GAA: Fixtures announced for next ten days

Following the lifting by the government of the lockdown in Kildare this evening, Kildare GAA have moved swiftly and announced championship fixtures in MFC, SHL and SFC covering the next ten days.

The results are as follows:

WEDNESDAY September 2

2020 Manguard Plus Minor Football A Championship

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 3, Sarsfields V Naas 19:30, Referee: Henry Barrett

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Clane V Kilcullen 19:45, Referee: Billy O Connell

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Celbridge V St. Laurence's 20:15, Referee: Anthony Herbert

2020 Manguard Plus Minor Football B Championship

Venue: Robertstown, Newtown Gaels V Balyna 19:00, Referee: Colin Kearney

Venue: Oliver Plunkett's, Oliver Plunkett's V Leixlip 19:00, Referee: Eamonn Kelly

Venue: Sallins, Sallins V Aylmer Gaels 19:00, Referee: Matthew Redmond

Venue: Raheens, Raheens V Kilcock 19:00, Referee: P.J. Cummins

Venue: Moorefield, Moorefield V Carbury 19:00, Referee: Niall Colgan



2020 Manguard Plus Minor Football C Championship

Venue: Rathcoffey, St Edwards V Round Towers 19:00, Referee: Michael Malone

Venue: Monasterevan, Fr. Prendegast Gaels V Suncroft GFC 19:00, Referee: Paraic Mc Givern

Venue: Rathangan, Rathangan V Eadestown 19:00, Referee: John Knight



2020 Manguard Plus Minor Football D Championship

Venue: St Kevin's, St Kevin's V Milltown 19:00, Referee: Jack O Connell

Venue: Athgarvan, Athgarvan V St Vincent’s 19:00, Referee: David Coady

Venue: Paddy Martin Memorial Park, Ellistown V Abbey Rangers 19:00, Referee: Michael Meehan



THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 3



2020 Manguard Plus Minor Football A Championship

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Maynooth V Athy 20:15, Referee: Billy O Connell

2020 Manguard Plus Minor Football C Championship

Venue: Naas, Naas V O'Tooles 19:00, Referee: Owen Murphy



2020 Manguard Plus Minor Football D Championship

Venue: Celbridge, Celbridge V Confey GAA 19:00, Referee: John Mc Loughlin



FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 4



2020 Haven Hire Senior Hurling Championship

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Confey V Clane 19:30, Referee: Conor Daly

Venue: Round Towers, Coill Dubh V Éire Óg Corra Choill 20:00, Referee: Fergus Devereux

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Leixlip V Naas 20:15, Referee: Raymond Kelly

Venue: Kilcock Main Pitch, Ardclough V Celbridge 20:15, Referee: Alan Lagrue



2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group C

Venue: Ballyteague, Clogherinkoe V Rathangan 19:30, Referee: Alan Archbold



SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 5



2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group A2

Venue: Newbridge, Castledermot V Monasterevan 14:00, Referee: Henry Barrett



2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group B

Venue: Newbridge, Moorefield V Maynooth 18:00, Referee: Colin Kearney



2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group C

Venue: Newbridge, St. Laurence's V Johnstownbridge 16:00, Referee: Brendan Cawley



2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group A

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Kilcullen V Straffan 14:00, Referee: Matthew Redmond



2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group B

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Sallins V Two Mile House 16:00, Referee: P.J. Cummins



2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group D

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Kilcock V Ellistown 18:00, Referee: Declan Peppard



2020 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group A

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Cappagh V Rheban 12:00, Referee: Jack O Connell



SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 6



2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group B

Venue: Newbridge, Raheens V Carbury 16:00, Referee: Billy O Connell



2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group C

Venue: Newbridge, Sarsfields V Eadestown 18:00, Referee: Kieran Harris



2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group D

Venue: Newbridge, Celbridge V Round Towers 14:00, Referee: Liam Herbert



2020 Pittman Equipment Intermediate Football Championship Group A

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Suncroft GFC V Ballyteague 14:00, Referee: Conor Daly



2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group D

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Ballymore Eustace V Milltown 16:00, Referee: Niall Colgan



2020 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group B

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Grangenolvin V Robertstown 12:00, Referee: Paraic Mc Givern



TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 8



2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group A

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Clane V Athy 20:15, Referee: David Coady



2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group D

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Naas V Confey GAA 19:30, Referee: Fergus Devereux



2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group B

Venue: Moorefield, Allenwood V Nurney 19:30, Referee: Owen Murphy



2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group C

Venue: Ballyteague, Leixlip V Rathangan 19:30, Referee: Colin Kearney

Venue: Paddy Martin Memorial Park, Clogherinkoe V St Kevin's 19:30, Referee: Joe Dooley



2020 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group A

Venue: Raheens GAA, Athgarvan V Ardclough 19:30, Referee: Fintan Barrett

Venue: Cappagh, Caragh V Rathcoffey 19:30, Referee: Killian Jones



2020 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group B

Venue: Kilcullen, Ballykelly V Castlemitchell 19:30, Referee: Anthony Herbert



WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 9



2020 Haven Hire Intermediate Hurling Championship

Venue: St Laurence's, St. Laurence's GAA V Maynooth 19:30, Referee: Brendan Cawley

Venue: Naas, Naas V Moorefield 19:30, Referee: Paul Donnelly



2020 Manguard Plus Minor Football A Championship

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 3, Clane V Maynooth 19:30, Referee: Anthony Herbert

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Celbridge V Sarsfields 19:45, Referee: Lee Moore

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Naas V St. Laurence's 20:15, Referee: Ryan Moran



2020 Manguard Plus Minor Football B Championship

Venue: Leixlip, Leixlip V Moorefield 19:00, Referee: Tim O Sullivan

Venue: Carbury, Carbury V Newtown Gaels 19:00, Referee: P.J. Cummins

Venue: Kilcock, Kilcock V Sallins 19:00, Referee: Thomas Smyth

Venue: Balyna, Balyna V Oliver Plunkett's 19:00, Referee: Sham Moran

Venue: Ballyteague, Aylmer Gaels V Raheens 19:00, Referee: Billy O Connell



2020 Manguard Plus Minor Football C Championship

Venue: Castledermot, O'Tooles V St Edwards 19:00, Referee: Stephen Foley

Venue: Round Towers GFC, Round Towers V Rathangan 19:00, Referee: Eoghan Fitzpatrick

Venue: Eadestown, Eadestown V Fr. Prendegast Gaels 19:00, Referee: Paul Donnelly



2020 Manguard Plus Minor Football D Championship

Venue: Confey, Confey GAA V St Kevin's 19:00, Referee: Michael Malone

Venue: Milltown, Milltown V Ellistown 19:00, Referee: Alan Archbold

Venue: Ballykelly, Abbey Rangers V Athgarvan 19:00, Referee: Barry Moore



THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 10



2020 Haven Hire Intermediate Hurling Championship

Venue: Leixlip, St. Columba V Ardclough 19:30, Referee: John Mc Loughlin



2020 Haven Hire Junior Hurling Championship

Venue: EOCC Donore, Éire Óg Corra Choill V Clane 19:00, Referee: Killian Jones

Venue: Sallins, Wolfe Tones V Naas 19:00, Referee: Killian Jones

Venue: Sarsfields GAA Club, Sarsfields V Celbridge 19:30, Referee: David Coady



2020 Manguard Plus Minor Football A Championship

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Athy V Kilcullen 19:00, Referee: Paul Donnelly



2020 Manguard Plus Minor Football C Championship

Venue: Suncroft GFC, Suncroft GFC V Naas 19:00, Referee: Henry Barrett



2020 Manguard Plus Minor Football D Championship

Venue: Castlemitchell GFC, St Vincent’s V Celbridge 19:00, Referee: John Knight