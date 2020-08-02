Kildare GAA; Larries win but pushed all the way

St Laurence's had their expected win over Eadestown in the SFC Group A, Round 1 game at St Conleth's, a game that throw-inat 12 noon.

The Larries were in front for most of the game but were far from convincing, especially when playing for most of the second half with an extra man.

The winners led at the break 0-10 to 0-7, Eadestown got back on level terms but despite putting sever pressure late in the second half failed to get the toal that would have clinched it.

Final score: St Laurence's 0-14 Eadestown 0-12.

Scorers: St Laurence's, Padraig Fogarty 0-6 (3 frees, mark), Padraig O'Neill 0-2, Aaron Kennedy 0-2, Roger Glynn 0-1, Adam Steed 0-1, Jason McHugh 0-1, Darragh Miley 0-1.

Eadestown, Cian Bolton 0-6 (4 frees), Jack Sargent 0-2, Eon Coneff 0-1 (mark), Conor McCarthy 0-1, Rian Boran 0-1, Mikey Quinn 0-1 (free).