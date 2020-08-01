Kildare GAA: Moorefield

Moorefield defeated Carbury by all of 17 points in the final game of Saturday's SFC programme at St Conleth's Park this evening.

In a game totally dominated by Moorefield, and in particular by full forward Éanna ÓConnor who scored a total of 12 points, convereting all of his ten free attempts. The Moores were avenging last season's loss to the Philie Wolfe managed Carbury side.

It was one way traffic all the way, the winners leading 1-9 to 0-3 at the break before going on to win on a final score line of Moorefieled 2-20 to 1-6.

Scorers: Moorefield, Éanna O'Connor 0-12 (10 frees), Ciaran Kelly 1-0, Ian Meehan 1-0, Evan O'Brien 0-3, Adam Tyrrell 0-2, Eddie Heavey 0-1, Ryan Houlihan 0-1, Jason Philiips 0-1 (mark).

Carbury, Sean Haslam 1-1 (mark), Jack Cully 0-2 (2 frees), Jimmy Dunne 0-1, Derek McCormack 0-1, Morgan O'Flherty 0-1.