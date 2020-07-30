Kildare GAA: this weekend's championship fixtures
Senior, intermediate and junior football gets into action
FRIDAY JULY 31
2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship, Group B,
At St Conleth's Park, Raheens V Maynooth 19:30, Stephen Foley.
2020 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group A, 19.30,
At Manguard Plus COE, Hawkfield, Ardclough V Cappagh 19:30, Referee: Paraic McGivern.
SATURDAY AUGUST 1
2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group B
At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Moorefield V Carbury 18:00, Henry Barrett.
2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group D
At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Celbridge V Confey 12:00, David Coady;
At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Naas V Round Towers 15:00, Conor Daly.
2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group A
At Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Kilcullen V Ballyteague 12:00, RFergus Devereux;
2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group B
At Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Allenwood V Two Mile House 15:00, Killian Jones;
At Kilcullen, Sallins V Nurney 18:00, Colin Kearney;
2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group C
At Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Clogherinkoe V Rathangan 18:00, Alan Archbold.
SUNDAY AUGUST 2
2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group A
At St Conleth's Park, Clane V Monasterevan 15:00, Brendan Cawley.
2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group C
At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, St. Laurence's V Eadestown 12:00, Niall Colgan;
At St Conleth's Park Newbridge, Sarsfields V Johnstownbridge 18:00, Billy O'Connell.
2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group C
At Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Leixlip V St Kevin's 18:00, Owen Murphy;
2020 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group A
At Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Rathcoffey V Athgarvan 15:00, Eamonn Kelly;
2020 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group B
At Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Robertstown V Kill 12:00, Barry Moore;
At Athy, Castlemitchell V Grangenolvin 14:00, Declan Peppard.
MONDAY AUGUST 3
2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group A
At Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Castledermot V Athy 18:00, Paddy McDermott.
2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group A
At Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Suncroft V Straffan 15:00, Matthew Redmond;
2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group D
At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Kilcock V Milltown 12:00, L Herbert;
At St Conleth's Park Newbridge, Ballymore Eustace V Ellistown 15:00, Raymond Kelly;
2020 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group A
At Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Rheban V Caragh 12:00, P.J. Cummins.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on