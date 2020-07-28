Kildare GAA: tonight's SHL results

Some high scoring in Round 2

This evening's SHL (Division 2) results:

Ardclough 1-15 Leixlip 0-17;

Confey 1-18 Celbridge 1-16;

Clane 6-23 Éire Óg Corrachoil 1-10;

Naas 3-25 Coill Dubh 0-13.