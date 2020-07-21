DRAFT FIXTURES
Busy August weekend as Kildare GAA draft fixtures announced
Games over Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday
The Draft Fixtures for the upcoming Kildare senior, intermediate and junior football championships have been announced and it will certainly be one hell of an opening weekend of fixtures on August Bank Holiday weekend.
Games will get under on Friday and continue up to the Monday.
Full draft fixtures are as follows:
FRIDAY JULY 21
2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group B
Venue: Newbridge, Raheens V Maynooth, 19:30, Ref: TBC
2020 Tom Cross Junior Football Championship Group A
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Ardclough V Cappagh, 19:30, Ref: TBC
SATURDAY AUGUST 1
2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group D
Venue: Newbridge, Celbridge V Confey, 12:00, Ref: TBC
2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group A
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Kilcullen V Ballyteague, 12:00, Ref: TBC
2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group D
Venue: Newbridge, Naas V Round Towers, 15:00, Ref: TBC
2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group B
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Allenwood V Two Mile House, 15:00, Ref: TBC
2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group B
Venue: Newbridge, Moorefield V Carbury, 18:00, Ref: TBC
2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group C
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Clogherinkoe V Rathangan, 18:00, Ref: TBC
2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group B
Venue: Kilcullen, Sallins V Nurney, 18:00, Ref: TBC
SUNDAY AUGUST 2
2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group C
Venue: Newbridge, St. Laurence's V Eadestown, 12:00, Ref: TBC
2020Tom Cross Junior Football Championship Group B
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Robertstown V Kill, 12:00, Ref: TBC
2020Tom Cross Junior Football Championship Group B
Venue: Athy, Castlemitchell V Grangenolvin, 14:00, Ref: TBC
2020 Tom Cross Junior Football Championship Group A
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Rathcoffey V Athgarvan, 15:00, Ref: TBC
2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group A
Venue: Newbridge, Clane V Monasterevan, 15:00, Ref: TBC
2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group C
Venue: Newbridge, Sarsfields V Johnstownbridge, 18:00, Ref: TBC
2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group C
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Leixlip V St Kevin's, 18:00, Ref: TBC
MONDAY AUGUST 3
2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group D
Venue: Newbridge, Kilcock V Milltown, 12:00, Ref: TBC
2020 Tom Cross Junior Football Championship Group A
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Rheban V Caragh, 12:00, Ref: TBC
2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group A
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Suncroft V Straffan, 15:00, Ref: TBC
2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group D
Venue: Newbridge, Ballymore Eustace V Ellistown, 15:00, Ref: TBC
2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group A
Venue: Newbridge, Castledermot V Athy, 18:00, Ref: TBC
