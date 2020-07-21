DRAFT FIXTURES

Busy August weekend as Kildare GAA draft fixtures announced

Games over Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday

The Draft Fixtures for the upcoming Kildare senior, intermediate and junior football championships have been announced and it will certainly be one hell of an opening weekend of fixtures on August Bank Holiday weekend.

Games will get under on Friday and continue up to the Monday.

Full draft fixtures are as follows: 

FRIDAY JULY 21

2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group B

Venue: Newbridge, Raheens V Maynooth, 19:30, Ref: TBC 


2020 Tom Cross Junior Football Championship Group A 

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Ardclough V Cappagh, 19:30, Ref: TBC 


SATURDAY AUGUST 1

2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group D

Venue: Newbridge, Celbridge V Confey, 12:00, Ref: TBC 


2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group A

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Kilcullen V Ballyteague, 12:00, Ref: TBC 


2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group D

Venue: Newbridge, Naas V Round Towers, 15:00, Ref: TBC 


2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group B

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Allenwood V Two Mile House, 15:00, Ref: TBC 


2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group B

Venue: Newbridge, Moorefield V Carbury, 18:00, Ref: TBC 


2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group C

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Clogherinkoe V Rathangan, 18:00, Ref: TBC 


2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group B

Venue: Kilcullen, Sallins V Nurney, 18:00, Ref: TBC 


SUNDAY AUGUST 2

2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group C

Venue: Newbridge, St. Laurence's V Eadestown, 12:00, Ref: TBC 


2020Tom Cross Junior Football Championship Group B

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Robertstown V Kill, 12:00, Ref: TBC 


2020Tom Cross Junior Football Championship Group B

Venue: Athy, Castlemitchell V Grangenolvin, 14:00, Ref: TBC 


2020 Tom Cross Junior Football Championship Group A 

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Rathcoffey V Athgarvan, 15:00, Ref: TBC 


2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group A

Venue: Newbridge, Clane V Monasterevan, 15:00, Ref: TBC 


2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group C

Venue: Newbridge, Sarsfields V Johnstownbridge, 18:00, Ref: TBC 


2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group C

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Leixlip V St Kevin's, 18:00, Ref: TBC 


MONDAY AUGUST 3

2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group D

Venue: Newbridge, Kilcock V Milltown, 12:00, Ref: TBC 


2020 Tom Cross Junior Football Championship Group A 

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Rheban V Caragh, 12:00, Ref: TBC 


2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group A

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Suncroft V Straffan, 15:00, Ref: TBC 


2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group D

Venue: Newbridge, Ballymore Eustace V Ellistown, 15:00, Ref: TBC 


2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group A

Venue: Newbridge, Castledermot V Athy, 18:00, Ref: TBC 