Rugby: Naas and Barnhall AIL action off until January



IRFU club competitions for the 2020/21 season have been modified for the forthcoming season to focus on player welfare and COVID-19 risk mitigation.

The season will be split into two stages – stage 1 will keep all friendlies and competitive matches localised between September and December 2020 and Stage 2 will see a reformatted Energia All-Ireland League commence in January.

The Energia All-Ireland League element has a start date of January 9th, 2021. It will consist of a nine-game league season with semi-finals and finals in all men’s and women’s divisions. The size and make-up of each 10-team division remains unchanged from the finishing positions of 2019-20; no promotion or relegation will take place.

To ensure competitive rugby in Stage 1 all AIL clubs will compete in the Energia Community Series run across newly formed localised conferences. Success in these conferences will bring with them both silverware and the chance to qualify for knockout rugby at an All-Ireland level in Stage 2 of the season.

Detail in full, including player welfare principles and COVID-19 Ordinance is available in the IRFU Club Competitions Season Outline 2020/2021 document which can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/ ClubReturnToRugby