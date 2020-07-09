Equestrian: Grand Prix returns to Kildare this Sunday

Jag Equestrian in Rathmore, Co Kildare, is set to host the second round of the Underwriting National Grand Prix this Sunday July 12, due to start at 4 pm and with riders keen to get horses out, it is expected that all top riders will be attending. Amongst those who will feature on the list is the Doyle family from Punchestown house. The Doyle family have been long associated with showjumping with family members competing for Ireland up to Olympic level.

At present, 10 legs of the Grand Prix have been scheduled, with the prospect of more being added at a later date.

In a bid to get showjumping back onto the sporting calendar, Showjumping Ireland have invested in a new declaration system (SJI Live), which will allow them to monitor entries, schedule times and keep up to date in contact tracing details.

At present only SJI competitors and their staff are permitted to attend, and attendees are checked off at venues, to ensure regulations are adhered to.

Speaking about the resumption of showjumping, Chairperson of the SJI, Eamon Rice said; “This marks an important step for our sport, as it means that horses that have been in training can now get into a competitive arena. As well as being a sport, this is a business and athletes need to get horses out and about. Its absolutely fantastic to be back up and running, and with the help of a great sponsor, Underwriting Exchange behind us.

"The fact that the National Grand Prix and the Irish Sport Horse classes are also running, means that it is covering all bases in terms of riders and horses, i.e. young and old. No doubt, it will be different as we need to adhere to social distance regulations, but its great to be able to kick start the season. It’s wonderful to see high profile riders competing on home soil this weekend."