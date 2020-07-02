FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Kildare GAA: Draft football championship fixtures announced
Club Championship action to begin on August weekend
2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group A: Round 1 Clane V Monasterevan; Castledermot V Athy; Round 2 Clane V Athy; Castledermot V Monasterevan; Round 3 Athy V Monasterevan; Clane V Castledermot.
2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group B: Round 1, Raheens V Maynooth; Moorefield V Carbury; Round 2 Raheens V Carbury; Moorefield V Maynooth; Round 3 Carbury V Maynooth; Raheens V Moorefield.
2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group C: Round 1 Sarsfields V Johnstownbridge; St. Laurence’s V Eadestown; Round 2 St. Laurence’s V Johnstownbridge; Sarsfields V Eadestown; Round 3 Johnstownbridge V Eadestown; St. Laurence's V Sarsfields.
2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group D: Round 1 Naas V Round Towers; Celbridge V Confey; Round 2 Celbridge V Round Towers; Naas V Confey; Round 3 Round Towers V Confey; Celbridge V Naas.
Quarter finals: (1) Group A winners v Group D runners-up; (2) Group D winners v Group A runners-up; (3) Group B winners v Group C runners-up; (4) Group C winners v Group G runners-up.
Semi finals: 1 v 4 and 2 v 3.
2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group A: Round 1 Kilcullen V Ballyteague; Suncroft V Straffan; Round 2 Suncroft V Ballyteague; Kilcullen V Straffan; Round 3 Ballyteague V Straffan; Suncroft GFC V Kilcullen.
2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group B: Round 1 Sallins V Nurney; Allenwood V Two Mile House; Round 2 Allenwood V Nurney; Sallins V Two Mile House; Round 3 Nurney V Two Mile House; Allenwood V Sallins.
2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group C: Round 1 Leixlip V St Kevin's; Clogherinkoe V Rathangan; Round 2 Clogherinkoe V St Kevin's; Leixlip V Rathangan; Round 3 St Kevin's V Rathangan; Clogherinkoe V Leixlip.
2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group D: Round 1, Ballymore Eustace V Ellistown; Kilcock V Milltown; Round 2 Ballymore Eustace V Milltown; Kilcock V Ellistown; Round 3 Milltown V Ellistown; Ballymore Eustace V Kilcock.
2020 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship: Round 1 Ardclough V Cappagh; Rathcoffey V Athgarvan; Rheban V Caragh; Ballykelly V Bye; Robertstown V Kill; Castlemitchell V Grangenolvin; Round 2 Cappagh V Rheban; Caragh V Rathcoffey; Athgarvan V Ardclough; Ballykelly V Castlemitchell; Kill V Bye; Grangenolvin V Robertstown; Round 3 Rathcoffey V Rheban; Caragh V Ardclough; Athgarvan V Cappagh; Robertstown V Ballykelly; Kill V Grangenolvin; Castlemitchell V Bye; Round 4 Ardclough V Rathcoffey; Cappagh V Caragh; Rheban V Athgarvan; Grangenolvin V Bye; Castlemitchell V Robertstown; Ballykelly V Kill; Round 5 Caragh V Athgarvan; Rathcoffey V Cappagh; Rheban V Ardclough; Robertstown V Bye; Kill V Castlemitchell; Grangenolvin V Ballykelly.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on