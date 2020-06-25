AIdan O'Brien lines up six, led by Santiago, in Saturday's Derby

Aidan O'Brien fields six in Saturday's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, headed by last week's Queen's Vase winner Santiago.

The Authorized colt was a comfortable winner over a mile and six furlongs, but he drops back in trip to 12 furlongs just eight days later in search of Classic glory.

Arthur's Kingdom, who finished second in the King Edward VII Stakes, also makes a swift return to action with Derrinstown Trial third Iberia also taking his chance.

Tiger Moth, Dawn Patrol and Order Of Australia, who filled the first three places in a Leopardstown maiden at the start of the month also line up.

Joseph O'Brien will try to win the race for a second time having won with Latrobe in 2018. He will be represented by the unbeaten Crossfirehurricane, while New York Girl who finished fourth in the recent Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas was added into the race as a supplementary entry at a cost of €50,000. He also has Curragh recent winner Galileo Chrome in the race.

Fiscal Rules is set to represent Jim Bolger, who has won the race twice with St Jovite and Trading Leather.

Jessica Harrington could attempt to become the first female trainer to win the race with Gold Maze who finished runner up in the recent Coolmore Ten Sovereigns Gallinule Stakes.

Latest betting: 11-4 Santiago, 9-2 Arthur’s Kingdom, 5 Crossfirehurricane, 7 Fiscal Rules, 8 Iberia, 12 Tiger Moth, 14 Dawn Patrol, 16 Gold Maze, New York Girl, Sherpa, 20 Chiricahua, 22 Galileo Chrome, 25 Order Of Australia, 40 Sunchart, 50 King Of The Throne.

Meanwhile Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, will, for the first time, be telecast on FOX Sports in the US and Green Channel in Japan.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby will benefit from FOX Sports' terrific shop window, which can reach more than 100 million viewers in a single weekend.

In addition, the €750,000 showpiece will be shown live in Japan via the Green Channel, which is available in 40m homes.

The deals have been brokered by Racecourse Media Group (RMG), the media rights organisation which produces and distributes top-class horseracing around the world, in conjunction with Horse Racing Ireland and The Curragh.

Pat Keogh, CEO of The Curragh Racecourse, said: “We are delighted that the Dubai Duty Irish Derby will be shown on both the Green Channel and Fox Sports for the first time. This further broadens the global reach of Ireland’s premier race. We are very grateful to Racecourse Media Group for making this possible.”

Broadcasters in North and South America, plus the Caribbean, include TVG (US); CBC, HPI (Canada); ESPN (Latin America, Caribbean) and SportsMax (Caribbean).

Europe will be served by RTE (Republic of Ireland), Racing TV (UK, Republic of Ireland); TV Poland, National Sports Channel (Russia); SilkNet (Georgia), SSport TV (Turkey) and Equidia (France).

Australasia is covered by Sky Racing Thoroughbred Central (Australia), plus Trackside (New Zealand). Tellytrack will broadcast in South Africa, while 17 countries in the Middle East and North Africa region will be served by live coverage from the Dubai Racing Channel. Yas TV in Abu Dhabi will also broadcast a dedicated live programme.