Unique new golfing device manufactured by Kildare Company

All going according to plan golf courses will be open for business on Monday (May 18), albeit with certain restrictions, both on distance travelling and various restrictions from the time one arrives to the time one leaves.

The GUI and the LGUI that must be adhered to and with the weather being so kind of late, golfers can expect courses and in particular greens to be in tip top condition.

With all that in mind a Co. Kildare company have designed a new product that could certainly help when it comes to safe golfing.

The product is called 'The Birdie Golf Lift' and is manufactured by Clane, Co. Kildare company LA Engineering Ltd whose directors are Larry Higgins and Terence Melia while Sales & Marketing Director, is Liam Higgins.

LA Engineering Ltd were formed back in 1998 and are situated at Clane Business Park, College Park, Clane; the company has worked with such well know firms as DHL, Phfizer, Green Isle Foods, and Powerfoods.

This new product is designed to get golfers back on the green safely and to have zero contact with the flag pole, which of course is very important as golf is about to get up and running again.

Due to the current situation people will be trying to limit the amount of objects that they touch when playing golf, while this new gadget will also benefit golfers who may suffer from back pain. They will no longer have to bend down to retrieve their ball from the hole.

As demonstrated (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRxuqkMNyjc) this allows players to safely retrieve their ball and also protects the greens.

If players are wary of touching the flag poles and if there is not a devise in place they may start using their putter to dig into the hole to get the ball, potentially damaging the green around the cup.

The devise is made from high quality stainless steel; is weather resistant; non corrosive; has a durable plastic cover on the handle to protect the putter; is easily assembled and fitted in seconds and is maintenance free.

It certainly looks to have real potential and that's for sure"