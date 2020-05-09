Kildare golfer Lauren Walsh reflects

Fresh from her first year in North Carolina on a golf scholarship at Wake Forest University, Lauren Walsh from Kill, a member of Castlewarden Golf Club, is looking forward to golf courses re-opening in two weeks time.

In a recent interview she reflected on the last year abroad, the journey ahead of her and the possibility of pursuing golf as a profession.

Golf spoke to her competitive nature from playing camogie and football from a young age and soon after takin gup golf her undouobted talen immeidately came through and in 2018 was selectoed on the Ireland team for the Youth Olympics which took place in Arggentina in 2018.

Following a fruitful transition year in Piper's Hill College, Naas, much of which she spent on the golf course, Lauren secured a number of scholarship offers to head to The United States, offers that were too good to turn down.

On the lead up to her move to North Carolina, Walsh played in her first professional event.

“I got an invitation to my first pro event last summer, finishing in the top ten. Given it was a professional event, it was a great confidence boost. If I keep going with what I’m doing, it’s definitely something’s that’s achievable.”

The LPGA tours is the dream, being in that environment with the professionals I can see myself doing this for a living. I had that competitiveness from all my other sports and this something you really need in golf, at all levels.

“I’ve played on various Ireland teams over the last couple of years, and I feel it brings out the best of my golf.”

After a visit to the prestigious college with graduates such as Arnold Palmer and Jennifer Kupcho, Walsh made her decision. She was going to be a Wake Forest Demon Deacon, a school located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

“Once I did my research it was really exciting when I realised the opportunity that it through up for me. It was an obvious choice, all the technology available to us. It was definitely a big change going over to America, I think the set-up over there facilitates high performance and academics. I transitioned well because the support system there is great. My game has developed and benefitted a lot from the facilities.”

Walsh had to return home due to the coronavirus outbreak but has remained positive.

“It’s tricky times. I set some goals with fitness, on-line school and home workouts with the equipment I have. I have my putting green and driving net so I can do a little bit of golf on that. Just trying to get as much as I can from this time” added Lauren.