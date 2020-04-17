Special GAA Congress approves motion

At a specially convened remote GAA Congress this afternoon, a motion to approve rule changes was unanimously passed.

With all 67 delegates approving the motion declaring that "Special Emergency circumstances exist which make it impracticable to conduct the affairs of the Association in accordance with the Rules."

The motion which now must be approved by Central Council, means that the management committee can take on the power to make or adapt rules, including changing competition structures, that is normally the remit of congress.

The initial emergency special circumstances is for a 12 week period but if need be further eight week periods can be approved by Central Council if deemed necessary.