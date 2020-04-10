Kildare's Conleth's Park 'on hold'

The St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, redevelopment is, not surprisingly 'on hold' according to Kildare Co. Board Chairman, Mick Gorman.

Speaking to the Leinster Leader this week, Mr Gorman said, said that Croke Park had looked for more information concerning the financing of the project from a Kildare GAA point of view and that has now been supplied.

GAA Headquarters have indicated that the whole coronavirus saga could cost the Association in the region of €60m and their focus at the minute, is understandably, entirely on that area.

Project Manager for the St Conleth's Park stadium, Padraig McManus, said that while he would have no concerns in regard to the promised funding from the government, the time of that coming through may now be in some doubt.

And with Croke Park and Leinster Council funding for the project crucial the chances of work getting under way by November must be looked upon as extremely doubtful at this stage of proceedings.

Tender documents are understood to be ready at this stage.