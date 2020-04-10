Kildare trainer Tracey Collins: Questions and Answers
What was your childhood ambition?
To take out amateur licence and to train horses;
Growing up, who was your sporting hero?
Michel Jordan;
Do you have a mentor?
My dad Con Collins;
What or where is your happy place?
Out walking with my husband Pat and our dogs;
What sparked your love of racing?
I can never remember not loving racing;
What horse put you on the map?
Majestic Queen! She won Group races in Ireland and the UK and was sold for over a million in the Goffs boutique sale at Royal Ascot while in training;
Who is your favourite horse?
Dandy Man;
What was it like to ride in your first race?
It was a rush of adrenalin;
How long does it take to learn race-riding tactics?
For me, it took forever. I wasn’t that good;
Describe the feeling of riding/training your first winner
Absolutely magic! Dandy Man was my first runner as a trainer; he won the Listed Woodland Stakes at Naas Racecourse in record time;
What is your most memorable racing moment?
Chelsea Rose winning The Moyglare Stud Stakes in 2004 for my Dad at The Curragh. My sister Sheena and I bought her as a yearling, so that made it an extra special day;
What is your favourite racecourse in Ireland?
The Curragh;
If you weren’t a jockey/trainer what would you be?
A professional Basketball coach and if Carlsberg did wishes it would be in the NBA;
If you could train one horse, what would it be?
Rock of Gibraltar;
How do you cope with pressure?
Well;
What mental preparation do you do for the big days?
No more than what you would do for any days racing you have to have self-belief that you have done your job properly prior to the day you have ticked all the boxes and you can do no more;
How do you stay motivated?
Sometimes it is difficult, but I love what I do, and I would not swap it for the world;
How do you deal with dips in form?
You must take the good with the bad my glass is always half full;
Outside of racing, what is your favourite sporting moment?
Johnny Sexton’s drop goal against France in the 2018 Six Nations;
Can you give us a Netflix/film recommendation?
The Da Vinci Code;
What is your guilty pleasure?
Vodka and water;
Desert island discs – name your favourite three songs?
Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen; Viva La Vida by Coldplay; Human by The Killers;
What person do you admire the most and why?
It would not be a person it is a couple my dad he was a brilliant trainer and a delightful man he had the backing of a wonderful woman my mum Barbara. Together they were a dynamic duo and a force to be reckoned with;
Favourite dinner?
Dover Sole;
Where is your favourite place to go on holidays?
Achill island
What ambitions do you still have?
To train a Group 1 winner;
What is the hidden gem of your home county?
The Curragh of Kildare;
When you think of your home what immediately springs to mind?
How much I love it;
How are you occupying your time during the Covid-19 restrictions?
We are busy with the horses they don't know what is going on now and getting jobs done that were put on the long finger;
If you had one piece of advice for everyone during these worrying times of Covid-19, what would it be?
Stick to the advice that we are given by the proper authorities try and watch or do something positive;
If you were to go back to when you were 20 years old and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
Myself and my sister Sheena bought a horse called Artic for 6ooo gns, he went on to win a Group 3. We tried to buy his sister the next year as a yearling but did not have the funds and she turned out to be Sky Lantern – a classic and multiple group. It’s one winner I would have found the money for.
Favourite saying/quote?
Did you bring the turf home?
