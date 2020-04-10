Kildare trainer Tracey Collins: Questions and Answers

What was your childhood ambition?

To take out amateur licence and to train horses;

Growing up, who was your sporting hero?

Michel Jordan;

Do you have a mentor?

My dad Con Collins;

What or where is your happy place?

Out walking with my husband Pat and our dogs;

What sparked your love of racing?

I can never remember not loving racing;

What horse put you on the map?

Majestic Queen! She won Group races in Ireland and the UK and was sold for over a million in the Goffs boutique sale at Royal Ascot while in training;

Who is your favourite horse?

Dandy Man;

What was it like to ride in your first race?

It was a rush of adrenalin;

How long does it take to learn race-riding tactics?

For me, it took forever. I wasn’t that good;

Describe the feeling of riding/training your first winner

Absolutely magic! Dandy Man was my first runner as a trainer; he won the Listed Woodland Stakes at Naas Racecourse in record time;

What is your most memorable racing moment?

Chelsea Rose winning The Moyglare Stud Stakes in 2004 for my Dad at The Curragh. My sister Sheena and I bought her as a yearling, so that made it an extra special day;

What is your favourite racecourse in Ireland?

The Curragh;

If you weren’t a jockey/trainer what would you be?

A professional Basketball coach and if Carlsberg did wishes it would be in the NBA;

If you could train one horse, what would it be?

Rock of Gibraltar;

How do you cope with pressure?

Well;

What mental preparation do you do for the big days?

No more than what you would do for any days racing you have to have self-belief that you have done your job properly prior to the day you have ticked all the boxes and you can do no more;

How do you stay motivated?

Sometimes it is difficult, but I love what I do, and I would not swap it for the world;

How do you deal with dips in form?

You must take the good with the bad my glass is always half full;

Outside of racing, what is your favourite sporting moment?

Johnny Sexton’s drop goal against France in the 2018 Six Nations;

Can you give us a Netflix/film recommendation?

The Da Vinci Code;

What is your guilty pleasure?

Vodka and water;

Desert island discs – name your favourite three songs?

Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen; Viva La Vida by Coldplay; Human by The Killers;

What person do you admire the most and why?

It would not be a person it is a couple my dad he was a brilliant trainer and a delightful man he had the backing of a wonderful woman my mum Barbara. Together they were a dynamic duo and a force to be reckoned with;

Favourite dinner?

Dover Sole;

Where is your favourite place to go on holidays?

Achill island

What ambitions do you still have?

To train a Group 1 winner;

What is the hidden gem of your home county?

The Curragh of Kildare;

When you think of your home what immediately springs to mind?

How much I love it;

How are you occupying your time during the Covid-19 restrictions?

We are busy with the horses they don't know what is going on now and getting jobs done that were put on the long finger;

If you had one piece of advice for everyone during these worrying times of Covid-19, what would it be?

Stick to the advice that we are given by the proper authorities try and watch or do something positive;

If you were to go back to when you were 20 years old and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?

Myself and my sister Sheena bought a horse called Artic for 6ooo gns, he went on to win a Group 3. We tried to buy his sister the next year as a yearling but did not have the funds and she turned out to be Sky Lantern – a classic and multiple group. It’s one winner I would have found the money for.

Favourite saying/quote?

Did you bring the turf home?