In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Punchestown a faller; Curragh holding its breath: we chat with the main folk at Punchestown (Conor O'Neill) and the Curragh (Pat Keogh) as the coronavirus shuts down the entire racing industry; we look at how Naas and the entire county of Kildare will be hit with the famous five-day Festival now gone for 2020.

St Conleth's Park project 'on hold' as county board chairman Mick Gorman and Project Manager Padraig McManus gives us the latest on the project.

The Big Interview: Kildare and Sarsfields star Róisín Byrne in conversation with Tommy Callaghan.

We begin our Series as Kildare step up their bid for Sam in 1998. This week, a quarter final draw with Dublin before The Lilies finally got the monkey off their back and advance to the Leinster semi final.

A dip into the Leinster Leader archives: in golf a hole recorded but no win; Naas athlete in top form; Former Banrhall star Trevor Brennan makes his international debut; Liffey Celtic and Naas United in the KDFL Senior Division final (2015).

Questions and Answers with horse trainer Tracey Collins.

Pitch and Putt honours Ryston's Andy Dempsey and Chrissie Byrne.

