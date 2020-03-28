Kildare's ninety seconds of brilliance

We knew it was different.

Pre-match beverage

Not the same.

When you don't have to knock

Side window.

Three taps

Front door.

Run a key

Window shutter.

Just to gain entry.

Leinster SFC

Replay.

Saturday.

August 13.

2000.

Dubs and Lilies.

Early advantage

Kildare.

Outnumber

Slickers

Big time.



Eighteen gone

Sides level.

Nine minutes later

Dubs seven clear.

Kildare in trouble

Big time.

Midfield

Out of it.

Defence

In tatters.

Half forward line

Over-run.



Half time

Six adrift.

Lily fans

Subdued.

Break

Relief.

Six down.

Real worry

Performance

Or lack of same.

Boys in Blue

Sparking.

Magical nine minutes.

From nothing between

To seven clear.

Moran, Farrell, Sherlock

Causing big problems.

Whelan and Stynes

In control.

Sheedy and McGee

Shining.

What can we say.

Second half.

Micko sends out troops

No delay.

Dubs dally

But arrive.

Off we go again

Wondering

Worrying.

Quick prayer

To the man above

When all else fails.

Brennan

Padraig

Dances

Dummies

Forward.

Spots Dermot.

Hand pass

Nut-meg

Roar.

Many seats

Still empty

From break.

Lilies

Pour forward

Again.

Murph finds the banker

Fennin

Makes deposit.

Slickers lead

Gone.

Disappeared

90 seconds.

Magic

Or what.

Dubs on ropes.

Lilies on march.

Carr's boys in shock.

Kildare in charge.

Dubs reeling.

Chances missed.

Army man strikes

Again.

Brennan

Padraig

Edges Lilies

Clear.

Dubs

Create changes

Shooting boots

Out of sync.

Kildare

Transformed.

Suddenly

Men of steel

Guts

Courage

Self-belief.

Could have trailed by ten

At break.

Could have won by ten

At long whistle.

Big Willie

Lynchie

Dermot

Superb.

Captain

Glenn

Unreal.

From Quinner

To Rainbow;

From Brennan

To Fennin.

Incredible.

Aldridge

Presents Glenn.

Icing on cake.

Memories

Memories.

Without them

Nothing.