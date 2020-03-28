Kildare's ninety seconds of brilliance
Dubs sent packing in a minute and a half
We knew it was different.
Pre-match beverage
Not the same.
When you don't have to knock
Side window.
Three taps
Front door.
Run a key
Window shutter.
Just to gain entry.
Leinster SFC
Replay.
Saturday.
August 13.
2000.
Dubs and Lilies.
Early advantage
Kildare.
Outnumber
Slickers
Big time.
Eighteen gone
Sides level.
Nine minutes later
Dubs seven clear.
Kildare in trouble
Big time.
Midfield
Out of it.
Defence
In tatters.
Half forward line
Over-run.
Half time
Six adrift.
Lily fans
Subdued.
Break
Relief.
Six down.
Real worry
Performance
Or lack of same.
Boys in Blue
Sparking.
Magical nine minutes.
From nothing between
To seven clear.
Moran, Farrell, Sherlock
Causing big problems.
Whelan and Stynes
In control.
Sheedy and McGee
Shining.
What can we say.
Second half.
Micko sends out troops
No delay.
Dubs dally
But arrive.
Off we go again
Wondering
Worrying.
Quick prayer
To the man above
When all else fails.
Brennan
Padraig
Dances
Dummies
Forward.
Spots Dermot.
Hand pass
Nut-meg
Roar.
Many seats
Still empty
From break.
Lilies
Pour forward
Again.
Murph finds the banker
Fennin
Makes deposit.
Slickers lead
Gone.
Disappeared
90 seconds.
Magic
Or what.
Dubs on ropes.
Lilies on march.
Carr's boys in shock.
Kildare in charge.
Dubs reeling.
Chances missed.
Army man strikes
Again.
Brennan
Padraig
Edges Lilies
Clear.
Dubs
Create changes
Shooting boots
Out of sync.
Kildare
Transformed.
Suddenly
Men of steel
Guts
Courage
Self-belief.
Could have trailed by ten
At break.
Could have won by ten
At long whistle.
Big Willie
Lynchie
Dermot
Superb.
Captain
Glenn
Unreal.
From Quinner
To Rainbow;
From Brennan
To Fennin.
Incredible.
Aldridge
Presents Glenn.
Icing on cake.
Memories
Memories.
Without them
Nothing.
