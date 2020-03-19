Kilcullen's Martin Whyte new Chairman Leinster GAA Referees

He has come a long way since starring for Naas CBS in a Leinster Schools final back in 1967 but on Friday evening last he reached another major mile stone when appointed Chairman of the Leinster Referees Development Committee for the next three years. Kilcullen native and one of the most talented underage footballers of his time, Martin Whyte, stepped up to high office on the recommendation of new Leinster Council Chairman, Offaly man Pat Teehan, taking over from Donal Smith, the former Meath goalkeeper in the '80s and '90s. Donal Smith became a full time official in Croke Park along with Tipperary's Tommy Barrett some months ago, taking Pat Doherty's role who in turn has now gone back to his native Westmeath as full time Operations Manager. Martin Whyte has played a prominent role in his club for the best part of 25 years in various roles including chairman, secretary and treasurer. He has held many high profile positions with Kildare Co. Board over the past 15 years; was secretary of the Kildare referees for ten years and for the past four seasons held the role of Kildare Referees Administrator. Disappointed to lose out in a changing Co Board at Convention last December, nevertheless his undoubted talents have been quickly recognised by Leinster Council. “I am delighted to have been appointed chairman of this very important committee and look forward to working with everyone involved. “I have been overwhelmed by the reaction I have received with calls, messages and texts both from within Kildare and especially outside of the county; it is indeed very heart warming” he told the Leinster Leader this week. As well as chairing the Leinster Referees Development Committee Martin is automatically now also Leinster Council Representative on the National Referees Appointments, the committee that overseas the appointments of match officials for The Qualifiers, Super 8s and the All Ireland Series when they (or this year, if) come around later in the year. Mr Whyte's main focus for now will be on Leinster and he, along with that body's secretary, John Bannon, and the 12 Leinster county referee representatives, Ballyteague's Declan Jacob being Kildare's man in that role, a role that the new chairman held for Kildare for the past four years so is very experienced in the way that body does its business as he (Mr Whyte) will now be overseeing the work that committee carries out. John Bannon, of course, needs little introduction. The Longford man refereed the 1998 All Ireland final, Kildare v Galway and later during Kieran McGeeney's tenure as Kildare senior football manager and was closely associated with The Lilies regularly attending training sessions, both officiating at in-house and challenge games and keeping one and all up to speed with the various rule changes that occur along the way. So overall a very, very prestigious appointment for Martin Whyte, but also for the county of Kildare who can be proud of him as we have not, of late, have had too many Kildare folk holding office in either Leinster or indeed Croke Park. We congratulate Martin and his family and look forward with confidence to see his progress over the next three years. And indeed beyond.

He has come a long way since starring for Naas CBS in a Leinster Schools final back in 1967 but on Friday evening last he reached another major mile stone when appointed Chairman of the Leinster Referees Development Committee for the next three years.

Kilcullen native and one of the most talented underage footballers of his time, Martin Whyte, stepped up to high office on the recommendation of new Leinster Council Chairman, Offaly man Pat Teehan, taking over from Donal Smith, the former Meath goalkeeper in the '80s and '90s.

Donal Smith became a full time official in Croke Park along with Tipperary's Tommy Barrett some months ago, taking Pat Doherty's role who in turn has now gone back to his native Westmeath as full time Operations Manager.

Martin Whyte has played a prominent role in his club for the best part of 25 years in various roles including chairman, secretary and treasurer.

He has held many high profile positions with Kildare Co. Board over the past 15 years; was secretary of the Kildare referees for ten years and for the past four seasons held the role of Kildare Referees Administrator.

Disappointed to lose out in a changing Co Board at Convention last December, nevertheless his undoubted talents have been quickly recognised at Leinster Council level.

"I am delighted to have been appointed chairman of this very important committee and look forward to working with everyone involved.

“I have been overwhelmed by the reaction I have received with calls, messages and texts both from within Kildare and especially outside of the county; it is indeed very heart warming” he told the Leinster Leader this week.

As well as chairing the Leinster Referees Development Committee Martin is automatically now also Leinster Council Representative on the National Referees Appointments, the committee that overseas the appointments of match officials for The Qualifiers, Super 8s and the All Ireland Series when (or maybe the times we are in at the moment, if) they come around later in the year.

Mr Whyte's main focus for now will be on Leinster and he, along with that body's secretary, John Bannon, and the 12 Leinster county referee representatives, Ballyteague's Declan Jacob being Kildare's man in that role, a role that the new chairman held for Kildare for the past four years so is very experienced in the way that body does its business as he (Mr Whyte) will now be overseeing the work that committee carries out.

John Bannon, of course, needs little introduction.

The Longford man refereed the 1998 All Ireland final, Kildare v Galway and later during Kieran McGeeney's tenure as Kildare senior football manager and was closely associated with The Lilies regularly attending training sessions, both officiating at in-house and challenge games and keeping one and all up to speed with the various rule changes that occur along the way.

So overall a very, very prestigious appointment for Martin Whyte, but also for the county of Kildare the entire county can be proud of as we have not, of late, have had too many Kildare folk holding office in either Leinster or indeed Croke Park.

We congratulate Martin, and his family, and look forward with confidence to see his progress over the next three years.

And indeed beyond.