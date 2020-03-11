Kildare GAA: 'No Nonsense Mick' moves on at a rapid pace

A year or two ago GAA President John Horan attended the Kildare GAA Convention in The Osprey Hotel and as it turned out it was one of the shortest conventions that most could recall.

Chatting with An tUachtaráin after that gathering he congratulated all involved in getting through the business of night in near record time.

“I am all in favour of such gatherings, whether it be club or county, being got through with no delay. There is no need for meetings going on for two and three hours, no one wants that any more and there is absolutely no necessity for meetings to drag on for long periods.”

The reason I recall that particular convention is last week the March gathering of Kildare GAA Co. Board was held at the Birds' Nest in St. Conleth's Park. It was the second monthly gathering since Mick Gorman took up the chairmanship role.

Proceedings got under way, bang on the appointed time of eight bells.

At the February gathering the meeting was all done and dusted in about 70 minutes and we wondered if that would become the norm, not realising at the time that Mr. Gorman conducts such affairs in quick, no nonsense, no waffle-like, time.

We got our answer last week.

In and out in a mere 55 minutes.

I have been attending these meetings for longer than I care to remember but I canot recall being in and out in a shorter period.

Three words we heard from the chairman over and over again last week.

“We move on.”

And boy did we move at pace.

Fair to say that Bord na nÓg Chairman, Pat Dunney must have been given advance notice of the way meetings would be conducted under Mr Gorman, as Mr Dunney, is not know for his attendance as these monthly gatherings and while he (Mr Dunney) had well flown the Birds' Nest before the meeting came to an end, nevertheless to have the former chairman on the premises, albeit for a short time, has to go down as a bit of a bonus.

Having enquired, it seems last week's five-minutes-less-than-an-hour gathering is not unusual as I was later informed that any of the many meetings that the chairman attends rarely go over the sixty minutes.

Now there are a few delegates that might find this new format somewhat disappointing, even disconcerting.

Some it has to be said, almost exclusively male, seem to look at such gatherings as a bit of a night out, are in absolutely no rush or hurry and time and time again waffle on with queries, many of which have already been dealt with, but they have a knack of repeating.

One gets the impression that those days are, thankfully, a thing of the past.

The days of delegates still in situ at the Birds' Nest or out in Hawkfield, as the clock goes past 10.30 and even later, have finally come to end.

And rightly so.

These days we are repeatedly told that during games, let it be football, hurling, camogie, Ladies football or whatever, it is all about moving the ball at pace; all about quick action; little or no dilly-dallying; the time for standing still is long gone.

Chairman Mick Gorman it seems is endorsing that thought process and bringing it into meetings and at board room level.

It must be the way things are carried out at Áras Cill Dara; or maybe it is the way business is conducted at his club, St Laurence's.

One way or another it is to be welcomed.

Mick Gorman is certainly putting his own personal stamp on affairs. He has revamped the vast majority of the many county committees; brought in new blood; appointed new committee chairpersons.

Hopefully, under his watch, he can really break the mould, and be in attendance as some much needed silverware is brought back to the county.

Then, and only then, will we know if 'No Nonsence Mick' is moving on in the right direction!