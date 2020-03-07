Kildare GAA: Aldridge Cup down to last four
Keogh and Dowling Cup also at latter stages
Aldridge Cup
Following the final rounds in the Aldridge, Keogh and Dowling Cup, the following are the results and semi final draws.
2020 Europcar Aldridge Cup Group A: Naas 0-16 Johnstownbridge 2-6.
2020 Europcar Aldridge Cup Group B: Celbridge 3-10 Maynooth 1-5; Moorfield 2-9 Round Towers 1-7.
2020 Europcar Aldridge Cup Group C: Carbury 2-6 Athy 0-8; Clane 2-15 St. Laurences 1-14.
2020 Europcar Aldridge Cup Group D: Sarsfields 3-15 Monasterevan 0-8; Eadestown 2-11 Castledermot 0-12.
2020 Europcar Keogh Cup Semi Final: Sallins 2-12 St. Kevins 0-10.
2020 Europcar Dowling Cup Group C: Kill 0-14 Athgarvan 1-7.
2020 Senior A Cup: Raheens 4-9 Celbridge 0-15.
Aldridge Cup semi final: Raheens v Clane; Sarsfields v Celbridge.
Keogh Cup semi final: Milltown v Leixlip; winner will play Sallins in the final.
Dowling Cup Semi-Final: Grangenolvin v Athy; Robertstown v Caragh.
