Rugby: Newbridge set up clash with Clongowes in schools final

Newbridge College caused a major set up on Tuesday afternoon when they set up an all-Kildare final in this season's Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Senior Cup, coming from a 14 point deficit to upset last season's champions, St Michael's on a final score line of Newbridge College 25 St Michael's 22, setting up a decider against Clongowes Wood College on St Patrick's Day.

Showing tremendous courage, with no little skill, Johne Murphy's side refused to lie down and roll over they were down 14-5 at the break but put in an incredible second half performance caused probably the biggest shock since Newbridge were last in the final back in the 70s.

Trailing 14-0 early on, a Cormac King converted try made it 14-10 in the 40th minute.

Eddie Kelly increased the St Michael's lead with a fine try but Newbridge, through a David O’Sullivan try, converted by Sam Prendergast, in the 62 minute and despite coming under increased pressure held out for a famous victory 25-22.

Scorers: Newbridge College: C King, D Conroy, D O’Sullivan try each, S Prendergast two pens, two cons.

St Michael’s College: H McErlean, L Barron, E Kelly try each, C Cosgrave two cons, pen.

Newbridge College: John Shanahan (Sam Cahill 56); Donal Conroy, Marcus Kiely cpt, Lucas Berti Newman (James Gaire 61), David O’Sullivan; Sam Prendergast, Cormac King (Conor Halpenny 50); Peter King, Geoff McNelis (Fintan O’Malley 66), Zia Ahmed (Benjamin Watson 50); Patrick O’Flaherty (Josh Murphy 63), Diarmuid Mangan; Mark Dennis, Luke Dunleavy, Donough Lawlor.

St Michael’s College: Chris Cosgrave; Eddie Kelly, Simon O’Kelly, Hugo McWade, Henry McErlean (James Nicholson 53); Niall Carroll, Fintan Gunne (Jeffrey Woods 56); Jack Boyle, Lee Barron, James Power; Jack Guinane (Michael Barron 25), Stephen Woods; Dylan Ryan, Conor Booth (Dan Carroll 66), Will Hickey cpt.