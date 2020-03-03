In this week's Leinster Leader Sport
Lilies deliver, but not out of the woods yet, by any means;
Kildare in control from start to finish, report, reaction, comment of the big game.
Hurlers lose out to Down but remain on course for league final;
Lilies keep noisy neighbours in their box, but more still needed;
Aldridge Cup: wins for Raheens and Carbury.
Thirteen man St Farnan's crash out to Ballybay;
Two page picture special as Sarsfields celebrate a mighty season;
'Stars' shine at Raheens fund-raiser;
Moorefield honour Roli Sweeney at annual annual awards;
Rugby: virus, and the weather, cause disruption (Dermot O'Mahoney);
Provincial Towns Cup: Naas and Athy advance, Cill Dara and Newbridge are out.
Golf: Captains of Naas and Killeen drive into office; picture specials; plus all the results from the Fairways, along with Gavin Lunny's weekly golfing tip.
Racing: John Feans lands claimer at Dundalk;
Dogs: Ladybird Fly's in final while Clyde is quickest on night;
Glaco Naas Duathlon sets a blistering pace.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader, in the shops now.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on