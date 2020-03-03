In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Lilies deliver, but not out of the woods yet, by any means;

Kildare in control from start to finish, report, reaction, comment of the big game.

Hurlers lose out to Down but remain on course for league final;

Lilies keep noisy neighbours in their box, but more still needed;

Aldridge Cup: wins for Raheens and Carbury.

Thirteen man St Farnan's crash out to Ballybay;

Two page picture special as Sarsfields celebrate a mighty season;

'Stars' shine at Raheens fund-raiser;

Moorefield honour Roli Sweeney at annual annual awards;

Rugby: virus, and the weather, cause disruption (Dermot O'Mahoney);

Provincial Towns Cup: Naas and Athy advance, Cill Dara and Newbridge are out.

Golf: Captains of Naas and Killeen drive into office; picture specials; plus all the results from the Fairways, along with Gavin Lunny's weekly golfing tip.

Racing: John Feans lands claimer at Dundalk;

Dogs: Ladybird Fly's in final while Clyde is quickest on night;

Glaco Naas Duathlon sets a blistering pace.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader, in the shops now.