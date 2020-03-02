Vista in good health for Punchestown Festival 2020

With just eight weeks to go to the 2020 Punchestown Festival, the home of Irish jump racing welcomes Vista Primary Care to the sponsorship ranks at Ireland’s premier national hunt fixture.

The €50,000 Vista Primary Care Steeplechase is the second race on the final day of the event, Saturday May 2.

The €25 million Vista Primary Care facility is the largest of its kind in Ireland and is owned and operated by the Roche Family. Considered a centre of excellence with a large range of consultants and anchor tenants including K-Doc, the HSE, Túsla and Affidea offering x-ray, MRI and radiology services. Vista is a one stop shop for all primary health care services for both private and public patients.

The on-site Vista Pharmacy is unique in the sense that it is Ireland’s only pharmacy that offers a late night service until midnight 365 days of the year. Located just three kilometres from the racecourse the world class medical facility benefits from the hands-on management approach of the Roche Family.

Ger Roche together with his wife Annette are at the helm whilst son Eoin is the facilities manager; daughter Eadaoin is key to the financial department, Claire is the onsite pharmacist whilst PJ and Stephan are members of the catering team.

Celebrating 12 years in business this year Ger Roche, MD of The Roche Group reflected on the links between Vista and Punchestown.

“Both Vista and Punchestown share the common ground of community in Kildare. We welcome all ages and demographics with a wide and varied medical service available", he said.

"Punchestown hosts the flagship sporting and social event in the region. We are businesses that are made by people for people. Well in excess of 200,000 visitors avail of Vista Primary Healthcare services each year. The sponsorship gives us the opportunity to create further awareness of what we are all about at Vista and we very much look forward to being part of the festival this year”.

Janet Creighton, Punchestown Commercial Partnerships Manager welcomed Vista Primary Care to the sponsorship ranks.

“In around eight weeks time, Punchestown will welcome over 125,000 people through the gates for a celebration of all that is great about Irish sport, entertainment and hospitality" she said.

"Both the commercial and domestic community in Kildare are invaluable to the success of the festival and make up a bulk of clients and supporters. These same communities and people are catered for by a top class medical service whenever they should require it in Vista Primary Care. Better again it is a family run business. Vista is a flagship medical facility that we are proud to team up with for Punchestown 2020”.

The 2020 Punchestown festival takes place from Tuesday 28 April to Saturday May 2. Tickets and event information available at www.punchestown.com