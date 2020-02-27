Kildare GAA: Nurney to host 'Celebration of Pat' Day

On St Patricks Day, Tuesday March 17, Nurney GAA will host a ‘Celebration of Pat’ in memory of the late Pat Kelly who sadly passed away in September 2019. Pat was a member of Nurney GAA.

On the day there will be a football game in Nurney GAA at 5pm, involving Pat’s team mates and friends, followed by music in the hall. There will also be a raffle with some great prizes. Funds raised at the event will go towards the provision of much needed defibrillators in the local community.

Everyone is encouraged to come along on the day to support this important community initiative.

Donations can be made on the day of the game or on the Go Fund Me page. All funds are greatly appreciated.