Kildare too strong for Laois

Kildare captured two vital points against Laois in the AFL Divisiion 2, Rouond 5, in Portlaoise this afternoon.

Kildare stamped their authority on this game right from the start and while they led at at the break 0-8 to 0-4, the fact they hit all of 11 wides gives testament to their superiority.

The second half was more of the same and while Laois did improve somewhat they never put Kildare under any great pressure.

In the end Kildare had five to spare with Tommy Moolick and Kevin Feeley dominant in the middle while up front five of the six starting forwards got on the score sheet with Adam Tyrrell, Paddy Brophy getting seven between them.

Final score: Kildare 0-15 Laois 0-10.

Scorers: Laois, Evan O'Carroll 0-4 (3 frees); Niall Colbert 0-2 (2 frees), Sean O'Flynn 0-1, John O'Loughllin 0-1, Kieran Lillis 0-1, Brian Byrne 0-1.



Kildare, Adam Tyrrell 0-4 (3 frees), Paddy Brophy 0-3, Paul Cribbin 0-2, Niall Kelly 0-1, Liam Power 0-1, Kevin Feeley 0-1 (free), Tommy Moolick 0-1, Neil Flynn 0-1 (free), Kevin Flynn 0-1.



KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Shea Ryan, Mick O'Grady, Eoin Doyle; David Hyland cpt, Con Kavanagh, Kevin Flynn; Kevin Feeley, Tommy Moolick; Liam Power, Paul Cribbin, Paddy Brophy; Adam Tyrrell, Daniel Flynn, Niall Kelly. Subs: Keith Cribbin for Kevin Flynn (blood sub 33-36 miutes); Conor Hartley for Liam Power (47 minutes); Keith Cribbin for Paul Cribbin (55 minutes); Jack Robinson for Niall Kelly (64 minutes); Jimmy Hyland for Danial Flynn (68minutes); Neil Flynn for Adam Tyrrell (70 minutes);



LAOIS: Niall Corbett; Trevor Collins, Mark Timmons, Geroid Hanrahan; Sean O'Flynn, Robbie Piggott, Paddy O'Sullivan; John O'Loughlin, Kieran Lillis; Sean Byrne, Eoin Lowry, Damien O'Connor; Ross Mullennly Colm Murphy, Evan O'Carroll. Subs: Mark Barry for Damian O'Connor (42 minutes); Michael Keogh for Ross Munnelly (64 minutes); Gary Walsh for Colm Murphy (55 miutes); Benny Carroll for Eoin Lowry (55 minutes); Brian Byrne for Sean Byrne (68 minutes);



REFEREE: Joe McQullan.