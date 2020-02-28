Kildare and Laois teams named for crucial game

Kildare and Laois have named their teams for tomorrow's AFL Division 2 clash in Portlaoise (7 pm throw-in).

Kildare have made a number of changes from the team that lost out to Roscommon last week.

Con Kavanagh has been named at no. 6; Tommy Moolick recalled at midfield; Liam Power has been named at no 10.

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Shea Ryan Mick O'Grady, Eoin Doyle; David Hyland cpt, Con Kavanagh, Kevin Flynn; Kevin Feeley, Tommy Moolick; Liam Power, Paul Cribbin, Paddy Brophy; Adam Tyrrell, Daniel Flynn, Niall Kelly.

Laois have named U20 star Sean O'Flynn and the side lines out as follows:.

LAOIS: Niall Corbett; Trevor Collins, Mark Timmons, Geroid Hanrhan; Sean O'Flynn, Robbie Piggott, Paddy O'Sullivan; John O'Loughlin, Kieran Lillis; Sean Byrne, Eoin Lowry, Damien O'Connor; Ross Mullenny, Colm Muirphy, Evan O'Carroll.