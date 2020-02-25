Kildare Schools: St Farnan's crowned champions

St Farnan's Post Primary School, Prosperous, were crowned Top Oil PP School Leinster SFC 'D' football champions on Monday, defeating Coláiste na hInse (Bettystown, Co Meath) 2-12 to 2-5, played in Dunganny COE, Trim.

Centre Forward Kevin Campbell was influential in driving his team into a 2-9 to 1-2 half time lead in difficult conditions and was assisted by Daniel Lynam, Eoin Bagnall, Rory Moran, Colm Moran (centre back) with inside duo of Jamie O'Brien and Jack O'Brien all doing well.

The goal scorers for St Farnan's were wing back Rory Moran and full forward Jamie O'Brien both goals in the first half

St Farnan's when on to beat Colaiste na hInse on a final score line of 2-16 to 2-05 to become Leinster Senior Football D Champions